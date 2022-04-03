Man & his 2 golden retrievers have blissful reunion at home in M'sia after 486 days

A man finally returned to his home in Malaysia after the Singapore-Malaysia border reopened on Apr. 1, and received an enthusiastic welcome — from his two golden retrievers.

He posted about the reunion on TikTok on Apr. 2, and the video has since gone rather viral with over a million views.

"Finally after 486 days….. I meet my babies Simba and Nala," he wrote.

The video shows the man being greeted at the gate first by one of the dogs, with the other barking enthusiastically from inside a cage.

The two large canines are then seen jumping up at him and barking, as he showers them with hugs and pats. There is a lot of energetic tail-wagging.

He then bends down to embrace them.

The man, and both dogs, somehow end up on the ground soon after.

Though the dogs apparently calmed down enough to take a group photo afterwards.

Awww.

Top photo via @paandichelsea on TikTok

