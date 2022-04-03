Back

Man & his 2 golden retrievers have blissful reunion at home in M'sia after 486 days

Awww.

Nigel Chua | April 03, 2022, 03:48 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man finally returned to his home in Malaysia after the Singapore-Malaysia border reopened on Apr. 1, and received an enthusiastic welcome — from his two golden retrievers.

He posted about the reunion on TikTok on Apr. 2, and the video has since gone rather viral with over a million views.

"Finally after 486 days….. I meet my babies Simba and Nala," he wrote.

The video shows the man being greeted at the gate first by one of the dogs, with the other barking enthusiastically from inside a cage.

The two large canines are then seen jumping up at him and barking, as he showers them with hugs and pats. There is a lot of energetic tail-wagging.

He then bends down to embrace them.

The man, and both dogs, somehow end up on the ground soon after.

Though the dogs apparently calmed down enough to take a group photo afterwards.

Awww.

Related stories

Top photo via @paandichelsea on TikTok

Follow and listen to our podcast here

M'sian, 40, cycles 134.8km in 5 hours from S'pore back home in Batu Pahat, Johor

He had cycled a similar length of distance within Singapore before making this journey.

April 03, 2022, 03:22 PM

Tourist in Bangkok loses gold chain around his neck in 10 seconds after woman approaches with a hug

He has made a police report.

April 03, 2022, 02:04 PM

Father of 3-year-old in S'pore who can recognise 200 flags: 'I don’t think Ezac is a genius or special'

Ezac Lim may hold the Singapore record for the youngest person to name 200 flags of countries and territories, but he's also just a regular toddler.

April 03, 2022, 11:26 AM

This start-up helps Indian cities track & direct plastic waste back to producers & brands for recycling

Keeping plastic waste out of the environment.

April 03, 2022, 11:07 AM

Advertising guru Pat Law on the gamble she took to start Goodstuph & the need for brutal honesty

Lessons on Leadership: “Honesty — it’s a filter, right? There will be people that will appreciate it. There will be people offended by it,” said Law.

April 03, 2022, 10:27 AM

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2022: What to expect & how it's different this year

Bring tissues.

April 03, 2022, 09:55 AM

Taste test: What we ate at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2022

Finally.

April 03, 2022, 12:27 AM

4,563 new Covid-19 cases & 2 deaths in S’pore on Apr. 2

There were 4,472 locally transmitted cases reported on Apr. 2.

April 02, 2022, 10:37 PM

Pet dog escapes from crate while boarding plane at S'pore Changi Airport, owner seeking information

She has issued a public plea to find Oreo, the Singapore Special dog.

April 02, 2022, 07:18 PM

Anti-riot police show up at Clarke Quay on 1st Friday of relaxed measures, reportedly to disperse crowds

They were reportedly there to disperse a crowd that had gathered in front of a live music venue.

April 02, 2022, 07:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.