Man on holiday with family strips naked & kneels down abruptly at Genting hotel lobby

A 46-year-old man was pictured kneeling in the nude at a hotel lobby at Genting Highlands.

Man was vacationing with family

According to the Malaysian Chinese newspaper China Press, the man had arrived at Genting for a vacation with his wife and two sons on Apr. 6.

He was with his family when he took off all of his clothes and kneeled down on the floor at the hotel lobby at around 4:20pm that day.

From the photo, his wife and two young sons can be seen gathered around the man, whose dark coloured clothes were scattered on the floor.

Under immense work pressure

While the people in the lobby were momentarily caught unawares, one person eventually fetched a towel to place over the man.

The police chief of Bentong district, Zaiham Mohd Kahar, said the man's actions had shocked the onlookers.

Attending officers brought the man to an office, where he put his clothes back on, and the man was subsequently transferred to a police station in Genting, and then a hospital in Bentong.

According to the police's preliminary investigations, the man works as a shop assistant and was under immense pressure from work.

This might have been the cause for his abrupt actions.

Top image from China Press website