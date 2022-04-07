S'porean man said he's part of 'Barefoot Walking' charity to take pics of & molest women's feet. There's no such charity.

Tan Boon Hwee, a 32-year-old Singaporean man, was jailed two weeks and five days on Wednesday (Apr. 6) for molesting two women by caressing their feet.

Claimed he was part of a charity organisation

According to The Straits Times, Tan had lied to both victims by claiming that he was part of a charity organisation called 'Barefoot Walking Society'.

He would subsequently get the women to show their feet before touching and taking pictures of them. He claimed that the photos of the women were for an event for his charity organisation.

'Barefoot Walking Society' does not exist in Singapore.

First victim

As reported by CNA, Tan met the first victim, a 28-year-old woman, via dating app Tinder.

On Jul. 16, 2017, the pair met at MacRitchie Reservoir for a date.

As they were seated on a bench, Tan, who was unemployed at the time, told her that he was part of 'Barefoot Walking Society'.

He then asked if he could take photos of the victim's feet for his charity.

According to ST and CNA, the victim had probed Tan for more details about his charity.

However, Tan responded by saying that the charity was "low-key". He also insisted that the charity was real and showed the victim photos he had taken of other women's feet.

Once the victim believed him, Tan began adjusting her feet for a photo. He also caressed the soles of her feet and rubbed her toes.

As reported by CNA, Tan told the victim that her toes were "cute".

After about five minutes, the victim began feeling uncomfortable and disgusted. She told Tan to stop what he was doing.

Although he stopped, Tan then began asking the victim intimate questions about her relationships with men, ST reported.

He also poked her waist several times and asked if she was afraid of being tickled, reported Today.

Feeling uncomfortable again, the victim told Tan that she only saw him as a friend. She subsequently went home.

After she had reached home, Tan began to message her repeatedly. He also threatened her when she asked for the photos he had taken of her feet.

The victim called the police at the time, but she did not have sufficient details to lodge a report, according to CNA.

But two years later, after Tan appeared in the news for molesting other women, she subsequently made a police report.

Second victim

Tan's second victim was 18 years old. She worked as a store assistant.

On March 27, 2019, Tan walked into the store and claimed he was from the People's Association (PA).

He further claimed that he was conducting a charitable activity where participants would write inspiring quotes on their soles and get photos taken of their feet for a collage, as reported by ST.

The victim agreed to participate, believing that it was a positive movement.

According to Today, Tan had wanted before and after photos of the victim's feet, so she started by first placing her bare feet on the edge of some steps for him.

Soon after that, Tan put a toe ring on her toe before writing an inspirational quote and drawing smiley faces on her toes.

CNA reported that Tan photographed the victim's feet for around 10 minutes. Whilst doing so, he slowly and constantly touched her soles and toes.

Once he was done taking photos, Tan offered to shake the victim's hands at least three times, caressing her hand each time.

As she felt uncomfortable during their encounter, the victim Googled Tan's name and discovered his earlier convictions.

She then made a police report.

Previous offences

Tan had committed similar offences in the past.

As reported by ST, Tan was previously caught for molesting a 19-year-old by touching and stroking her feet at Singapore Botanic Gardens on March 11, 2017.

Before that, Tan had settled two molestation offences out of court in 2014, reported Today.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.

Top image by Mothership.