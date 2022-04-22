Man, 66, found dead at Lower Seletar Reservoir racked up S$70,000 debt in 'Cambodia investment project'

A 66-year-old Singaporean man racked up S$70,000 in debts and subsequently took his own life at Lower Seletar Reservoir in April 2021, a coroner's inquiry found.

The man had accumulated the debt in the process of funding "investment projects" in Cambodia even though the police found that he had not received any payouts from these overseas projects.

"10 billion investment project"

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man's body was found at Lower Seletar Reservoir on Apr. 9, 2021.

The deceased man's pinyin name, as reported in the Chinese press, was Ye Chun Guo.

The police retrieved a waterlogged document found with the body.

The document, dated Apr. 5, 2021, reportedly indicated that the Cambodian government had given a certain company approval to raise funds for a "10 billion project".

The currency of the figure was no specified in Shin Min.

Ye invested in this project without his family's knowledge despite promising his wife that he would stop making overseas investments after a failed business venture in Cambodia in 2015.

The failed business venture resulted in a debt of S$35,000, which Ye managed to clear after some time.

Ye's mistress in Cambodia

The coroner's inquiry also found that Ye had a mistress in Cambodia.

She told the investigation officer over the phone that she met Ye in 2009.

While the pair never officially tied the knot, she said they addressed each other as husband and wife.

Ye's mistress and her "godbrother" helped Ye look for investment schemes, where the godbrother told the officer over the phone that his role was to help to establish connections in Cambodia, while Ye was responsible for funding.

However, he claimed to be unaware of this "10 billion project", nor was he aware of Ye's financial situation, reported Shin Min.

The godbrother also mentioned that Ye called him a few days before his death and asked him to take care of his mistress.

According to one of Ye's business partners, it was the mistress who introduced the "10 billion investment project" to Ye.

Living on S$500 a month

The police also spoke to a Cambodian middleman who got to know Ye in 2018, according to China Press.

He had helped Ye facilitate and build connections in Cambodia while Ye brought in the money for investments.

Two days before his death, Ye asked the middleman how to raise the $10 billion sum.

The middleman, in turn, asked Ye if he received any money from Cambodia.

Ye replied he had not collected his money as he could not fly to Cambodia due to the pandemic, and had been living off his monthly Central Provident Fund payout of S$500.

Cambodian railway construction investment

The police also spoke to Ye's ex-colleague, who got to know Ye during a security officer stint in 2017, according to China Press.

He said Ye had asked him if he was interested in investing in a railway construction project in Cambodia.

After the ex-colleague expressed interest in the project, Ye brought him to Cambodia to meet with a "local government official" and signed a "memorandum" stating that he would receive an immediate payout of five million Cambodian riel (about S$166,394) upon receiving the local government's approval.

The ex-colleague found something was amiss, but he did not dwell on the matter and lost contact with Ye shortly after.

S$70,000 debt

Investigations revealed that prior to Ye's last call, he had called a financing company as he tried to borrow more money.

The company refused his request as Ye had reached his loan limit after taking loans from several other financing companies.

He was found to have owed several companies a total of S$70,000, according to China Press.

There was also no evidence that Ye had profited from any of his overseas investments.

Lied to his wife that he was going to work

A month before his death, Ye told his wife he had found a job related to railway construction which requires him to attend two lessons twice a week, according to Shin Min.

Ye left his home in the morning of Apr. 8, 2021 and he told his wife he was going for the lesson.

He would typically return home from class at around 6pm, but Ye did not go home that night, which made his wife worried.

She was informed of Ye's death the next day when his body was found.

Cause of death to be suicide

The police also retrieved the CCTV footage from the vicinity of the reservoir to observe Ye's movements prior to his death.

The footage revealed that he had intentionally selected a secluded spot where he attempted suicide at Lower Seletar Reservoir, according to Shin Min.

Considering the circumstantial evidence, Ye's cause of death was confirmed to be suicide on April 12, 2022.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Samaritans of Singapore 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

AWARE Women's Helpline: 1800-777-555 (10am - 6pm, Monday to Friday)

