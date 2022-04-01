S'pore man, 67, left unsatisfied by S$17,000 of sexual health products after believing online ad

An elderly man was persuaded to part with his hard-earned money by online advertisements for sexual health products.

Unfortunately, the S$17,000 of products he eventually purchased over a five-month period from August last year did not alleviate his premature ejaculation issues like he had expected.

To make matters worse, the consultant who recommended him the products became uncontactable.

The 67-year-old, surnamed Lin, spoke to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) about his experience, saying, "I hope to use my experience to remind the public to think twice before buying similar drugs."

Initial batch of products had some effect

Lin shared that after contacting a consultant overseas, he was introduced to medication that would supposedly allow him to last for 20 minutes during sex.

Agreeing to give it a try, Lin forked out S$420 and received a few bottles of pills.

This initial batch of products had "some effect", Lin said, though things eventually returned to normal. The consultant, hearing of this, suggested that Lin try a different product.

Lin then received more bottles, and a few patches, which did not work and caused him to doubt the product.

However, he was persuaded by success stories shared by the consultant and accepted a recommendation for three more courses of treatment.

Results after five months still not up to par

However, after five months of treatment, Lin found that his sexual stamina was just a minute or two longer than before, a far cry from the 20 minutes promised.

Lin recounted that when he sought an explanation from the consultant, he was asked to check on his kidneys and did so. The checks did not indicate kidney disease.

The consultant said they would check with a professor for advice, but became uncontactable thereafter. The consultant's WhatsApp display picture also seemed to be removed.

"I felt that I had been scammed," Lin told SMDN.

Candidly acknowledging that he was getting on in years, Lin said that he nonetheless still has needs.

Packaging got better as treatment progressed and fees increased

Reflecting on his experience, Lin shared that as his treatment progressed, the packaging of the medication became more and more "high class" — from the small bottles he received initially, to a gift box.

"I was constantly half-believing, half-doubtful," said Lin.

"But I finally gave up hope when I received the medicine for a course of treatment, and found that the medicine bottle said 'To treat the skin.'"

Lin admitted that he had been "too stupid" throughout the process, and that his mind was not agile.

Lin said, "My salary isn't much, the money was originally for my old age. I'm really regretful, [I] hope to be wiser about how I approach problems in the future."

HSA advises against purchasing sexual enhancement products from "dubious sources"

Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has put out advisories on sexual enhancement products from dubious sources, and on staying safe when buying health products online.

The advisories warn against "suspicious and shady sellers" who make "exaggerated claims" about their products that may in fact cause serious side effects.

Instead, consumers are encouraged to speak to doctors, avoid purchasing from unfamiliar online sellers, and be wary of potential false claims about health products' efficacy.

Top photo via SMDN

