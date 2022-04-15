M'sia police investigating S'porean driver's claims of KL patrol police asking for bribe

Malaysian authorities are investigating an alleged case of a Kuala Lumpur (KL) officer asking a Singaporean driver for a bribe.

The video, which was posted to Facebook page Beh Chia Lor on April 14, has garnered close to 150,000 views so far.

Investigating the video

12 hours after the video was posted, Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Dellhan Yahaya released a statement on Facebook addressing the incident

According to The Star, the statement revealed that they first became aware of the video at around 12:40pm on April 14.

The police immediately commenced an investigation as soon as the video went viral, the police chief added.

Initial investigations found that the incident occurred near Lalaport shopping centre in Jalan Pudu at about 12:30pm on April 10, the New Straits Times reported.

The Dang Wangi police team urged anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist with investigations.

These individuals can contact the Dang Wangi Integrity and Standards Compliance Department chief assistant superintendent Jaya Dalloh at 014-639 6758, the Dang Wangi police at 03-2600 2222 or the city police hotline at 03-2115 9999.

They added that they will not come to a compromise with any police personnel who is involved in the misconduct.

What video showed

The video started at the moment a police officer in a high-visibility vest could be seen entering the front passenger seat of his police car.

The Singaporean man's car and the police car were pulled over by the side of the road.

The police car's licence plate was visible in the video.

The Singaporean man claimed he had driven all the way to Kuala Lumpur in what was presumably a Singapore-registered car, but was pulled over by the local police.

The police then allegedly told the man he was in violation of several rules, which the man denied he had committed.

Some of the supposed violations, such as driving without a Malaysia driving licence and carrying a print-out of his NRIC as his passport was kept in the hotel, were not even legitimate violations.

The man was even allegedly told by the Malaysia police that he was seen driving in the opposite direction.

The post's caption added that the man was allegedly advised to give the Malaysia police a "treat" to avoid being arrested and fined. The Malaysian police allegedly told the Singaporean man to proceed to throw the money into their car and to do so when no one was watching.

Top images via Polis Dang Wangi's Facebook page and Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road's Facebook video.