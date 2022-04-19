Back

M'sian man, 18, dies after elevator he stood on plunged 3 storeys on his 1st day of work

He was moving goods while standing on the top of the elevator.

Belmont Lay | April 19, 2022, 06:37 PM

An 18-year-old man in Malaysia died after he fell down an elevator shaft on April 11.

The supermarket staff died on his first day at work.

What happened

The man, identified as Andrew Munding Kuling, was moving boxes at a supermarket in Bintulu, Sarawak at that time.

The incident was caught on closed circuit television surveillance camera.

The man was seen moving goods while standing on the roof of a warehouse elevator.

The elevator suddenly plummeted as he was about to move the last box of goods to his colleague standing outside of the lift.

His colleague looked on after the lift plunged down and was unable to do anything.

The victim was reportedly on the third floor when he fell and fractured his neck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at about 5:20pm.

The Borneo Post reported that the victim was extricated from the side of the lift.

He was believed to have been crushed by it.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the victim was the youngest in his family.

He leaves behind his parents and two elder siblings, a sister, 23, and a brother, 20.

To complicate matters, after his death, the family was unable to retrieve the body as he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Andrew’s classmates described him as helpful and he was very close to his family.

His mother described her late son as an obedient boy.

She had not asked him to look for a job, but he took one on to help with the family expenses.

She said she had made breakfast for her son at 6.30am on the morning before he died and had driven him to work.

