Back

M'sian bakery sells NSFW cakes & other mind-blowing ones

The baker, a 35-year-old woman named Abby, said that it can sometimes take up to eight hours to complete one cake.

Andrew Koay | April 28, 2022, 04:48 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Now that Malaysia has reopened its borders to Singapore, many are flocking across the Causeway to enjoy shopping and a quick getaway.

But how about stopping by for some novelty cakes?

For that, you'll have to visit The Rolling Panda Bakery, based in Kuching.

The bespoke outfit prides itself on creating baked goods in the form of realistic and whacky designs, including some very not safe for work (NSFW) treats.

According to an interview with Says, the genius behind The Rolling Panda is a 35-year-old woman named Abby who has been running the bakery since 2012.

Her creations include cakes fashioned to appear like other types of food, like a bowl of laksa or char kway teow:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Rolling Panda Bakery 🐼🎂 (@therollingpanda)

Laksa cake Image from The Rolling Panda's Facebook page

A cake fashioned to look like char kway teow Image from The Rolling Panda Bakery via SAYS

She can also do objects of pop culture — like an iron throne or an infinity gauntlet:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Rolling Panda Bakery 🐼🎂 (@therollingpanda)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Rolling Panda Bakery 🐼🎂 (@therollingpanda)

NSFW designs

However, when the occasion calls for it, Abby also puts her skills to baking more risqué designs:

A phallic cake Image from The Rolling Panda Bakery via Says

A NSFW cake of a nude elderly couple Image from The Rolling Panda Bakery via Says

"There was one where the client wanted me to make a large replica of a body part and have a picture of the birthday person shot out from it with confetti," said Abby, according to Says.

Her most bizarre request so far was a cake made to look like a male torso with breasts for abs.

Sacrificing sleep and leisure

Such masterpieces inevitably take time.

Abby said it can sometimes take up to eight hours to complete one cake.

The baker also puts effort into making sure that the cakes don't just look nice, but taste nice too.

This means that she often ends up sacrificing sleep and leisure time in exchange for making something she's satisfied with.

And while she told Says that there were moments she wished she worked a straightforward "nine to five" job instead, Abby said receiving compliments from her "wonderful customers" has encouraged her to persevere.

"I wouldn't trade that feeling of having my cake make someone that happy for anything ever," she added.

Find out more about The Rolling Panda Bakery here.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from The Rolling Panda Bakery via Says

Indonesian startup treats tonnes of plastic waste & sells them as raw materials to make clothes, carpets & bags

Indonesia is the the second largest contributor of ocean plastics in the world.

April 28, 2022, 04:46 PM

Yvonne Lim wins 'Top 10' at Star Awards despite not being in S'pore, thanks everyone for their support

The actress will be back... soon.

April 28, 2022, 04:04 PM

Xinjiang groom waiting for PCR test result barred from own wedding, watches live stream outside hotel

The show went on, but without the groom.

April 28, 2022, 03:15 PM

No more fries at KFC S'pore for now, replaced by wedges

No concrete date for when they'll be back.

April 28, 2022, 03:08 PM

NUS political science professor fired after 'inappropriate & unprofessional behaviour' towards student

Police investigations are ongoing.

April 28, 2022, 02:47 PM

Over 6,000 dengue cases in S'pore in first 4 months of 2022, exceeds last year's total

A lot of cases.

April 28, 2022, 02:41 PM

Golden Mile Complex looks set to be sold en bloc for S$700 million

The 16-storey Golden Mile Complex was built in 1973 and gazetted as a conserved building in October 2021.

April 28, 2022, 12:49 PM

Singapore Heritage Festival 2022: Adventure trail, clay workshop & garden display await

The festival is in line with the Singapore Airlines' 75th anniversary and celebrates our vibrant travel history.

April 28, 2022, 12:31 PM

Flexible work arrangements, 4-day work week & no messages after work? We ask HR experts how these could work in S’pore.

We called for ideas for better work-life harmony and here’s what you suggested

April 28, 2022, 12:30 PM

S’poreans share what excites them about travelling again after a 2-year hiatus

Featuring the hottest new attractions in Taiwan.

April 28, 2022, 11:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.