M'sian bakery sells NSFW cakes & other mind-blowing ones

Now that Malaysia has reopened its borders to Singapore, many are flocking across the Causeway to enjoy shopping and a quick getaway.

But how about stopping by for some novelty cakes?

For that, you'll have to visit The Rolling Panda Bakery, based in Kuching.

The bespoke outfit prides itself on creating baked goods in the form of realistic and whacky designs, including some very not safe for work (NSFW) treats.

According to an interview with Says, the genius behind The Rolling Panda is a 35-year-old woman named Abby who has been running the bakery since 2012.

Her creations include cakes fashioned to appear like other types of food, like a bowl of laksa or char kway teow:

She can also do objects of pop culture — like an iron throne or an infinity gauntlet:

NSFW designs

However, when the occasion calls for it, Abby also puts her skills to baking more risqué designs:

"There was one where the client wanted me to make a large replica of a body part and have a picture of the birthday person shot out from it with confetti," said Abby, according to Says.

Her most bizarre request so far was a cake made to look like a male torso with breasts for abs.

Sacrificing sleep and leisure

Such masterpieces inevitably take time.

Abby said it can sometimes take up to eight hours to complete one cake.

The baker also puts effort into making sure that the cakes don't just look nice, but taste nice too.

This means that she often ends up sacrificing sleep and leisure time in exchange for making something she's satisfied with.

And while she told Says that there were moments she wished she worked a straightforward "nine to five" job instead, Abby said receiving compliments from her "wonderful customers" has encouraged her to persevere.

"I wouldn't trade that feeling of having my cake make someone that happy for anything ever," she added.

Find out more about The Rolling Panda Bakery here.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from The Rolling Panda Bakery via Says