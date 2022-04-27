Back

No more masking up outdoors & use of tracing app to enter premises in M’sia

Masking up when one's feeling unwell is still recommended.

Kayla Wong | April 27, 2022, 06:16 PM

Singaporeans who are planning to travel to Malaysia will be glad to know that the country has lifted a number of Covid restrictions.

Masking up outdoors still encouraged

Members of the public no longer have to wear their masks outdoors, Malay Mail reported.

However, masks are still required for those who are indoors and on public transport.

Nevertheless, Malaysia's health ministry still encourages the wearing of masks outdoors as it helps stall the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In a press conference, Malaysia's Healthy Minister Khairy Jalamuddin also advised those who are unwell to mask up regardless if they are indoors or outdoors.

In addition, Khairy said the country will be doing away with mandatory Covid tests on all incoming vaccinated travellers starting from May 1, Bloomberg reported.

Previously, this was only applicable to travellers from Singapore.

Furthermore, the MySejahtera app is longer needed for the public to enter premises.

Other restrictions that will be lifted include the removal of mandatory Covid-19 insurance as a requirement to enter Malaysia.

