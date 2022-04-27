Back

M'sian man, 63, pleads guilty to bestiality at Johor playground causing cat's death

Charged with having unnatural sex with a cat.

Belmont Lay | April 27, 2022, 02:50 AM

A 63-year-old Malaysian man pleaded guilty on April 25 morning in court in Johor Bahru to a charge of having unnatural sex with a cat, causing its death, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The incident happened at 4:30am on April 16 at a playground in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Skudai, about 20km from Singapore.

Janting Keling, from Sarawak, pleaded guilty to the offence under Section 377 of the penal code.

He was unrepresented and told the court he had just come to Johor Bahru and had no job and stayed at his daughter's home.

The accused was photographed being cuffed and led by police while wearing a black t-shirt that had the word "Singapore" on its front.

The deputy public prosecutor asked the court not to offer the accused bail due to the severity of the case, Malay Mail reported.

The DPP said if the judge decided to grant bail, the amount should be set at RM15,000 with one surety with the accused having to report to the nearest police station, Malay Mail also reported.

The case has been postponed for mention on May 25 after the man was granted a RM6,000 (S$1,889) bail.

Under Section 377, Janting can be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in jail, and a fine or caning.

