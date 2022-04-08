Back

M'sia man prostrates in airport in gratitude as he left for S'pore 1.5 years ago & didn't know wife was pregnant

He wanted to show his wife gratitude.

Belmont Lay | April 08, 2022, 03:27 AM

A Malaysia man went down on his knees in public and bowed deeply to let his head touch the ground in the airport in front of his wife after returning home.

He was spurred to prostrate publicly as he was overwhelmed by emotions and wanted express his gratitude now that he was back, having left for Singapore to work one-and-a-half years ago, only to find out that his wife was pregnant with their second child at that time.

According to Sin Chew Daily, another person who was at the airport witnessed this scene and recorded it, and subsequently sought out the husband to find out what happened.

@akupeduliofficial Niat nak rekod abang dah 3 tahun tak dapat balik tapi brader ni tarik perhatian 🥲🥺#fypシ゚viral #fypmalaysia🇲🇾 #fypdongggggggg #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound - AkuPeduliOfficial

Wanted to return to Malaysia but couldn't

The man said he was anxious to get back to Malaysia the moment he found out his wife was pregnant, but was unable to reunite with her as he was stuck in Singapore due to the pandemic, which shut borders.

The husband said: "When I first set off, I didn't know my wife was pregnant. When I got the news there, I wanted to go back but the border was closed."

Over the next 1.5 years, all he could do was wait, he added.

And when the borders reopened on April 1, 2022, the man rushed back home to Malaysia immediately.

It was the first time he got to meet his second child, a daughter, face-to-face.

The reunion proved overwhelming for him.

The couple have an elder son, who was still quite young when the man left to work in Singapore.

As seen in the video, the son ran to hug his father in the airport.

The daughter was seen carried by the wife.

The family of four embraced when reunited.

The man said: "I feel so sorry, the elder boy was just a baby at the time when I left, and now that I'm back, I'm really grateful for it all."

