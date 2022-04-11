Dog owners in M'sia pulled leashed dog beside car because it had fleas

Two people in Malaysia are being investigated by police after a video of them, and their dog was circulated online.

The nine-second showed the dog walking along the road, pulled by its leash.

The leash was held by someone inside a white Perodua Myvi hatchback, which drove slowly along the road.

The dog's gait appeared unnatural, and it struggled to keep up with the vehicle.

The video was filmed from another car, whose driver sounded the horn at the white Myvi.

This apparently took place in the suburb of Skudai in Johor Bahru at around 2pm on Apr. 8.

Driver and passenger investigated

Malaysian newspaper New Straits Times (NST) reported that police investigated the case, and tracked down the driver and passenger — a man, 34, and his mother, 61.

They claimed the dog was their pet who had earlier gone missing but was found "in a dirty state and infested with fleas".

Thus, they decided not to transport the dog inside the vehicle.

The mother and her son are being investigated under Section 428 of Malaysia's Penal Code (which covers the offence of mischief by killing or maiming an animal) or Section 44(1)(a) of the Animals Act 1953 (which covers ill-treatment of animals), reported NST.

They had their statements recorded and were released on police bail.

Meanwhile, the case has been referred to prosecutors in Johor for further action, reported NST.

Top image via video by Inforoadblock on Facebook

