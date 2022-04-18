LTA: Processing time for foreign vehicle permits to enter S'pore reduced to 3 weeks

The processing time for Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) applications for foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore is expected to be reduced to three weeks from seven, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) stated.

More resources being allocated to handle high demand in VEP applications

In a press release, LTA said that it had seen a surge in VEP applications since land borders reopened on Apr. 1, and that it had received 120,000 applications to date.

At the start of April, LTA warned that the processing time for the permits will be longer, taking up to seven weeks, in anticipation of the surge in applications.

Additional resources have since been allocated in light of the "high" volume of applications.

LTA added that applicants will be notified of the expected processing time at the moment of application.

Thus far, since applications opened on Mar. 31, about 50,000 or 40 per cent of all applicants have received their outcomes.

LTA highlighted, "The remaining applicants can expect to have their applications processed within 3 weeks."

Applications will no longer be accepted at checkpoints

In addition, applications will no longer be accepted at checkpoints so to facilitate the flow of traffic.

Applications must now be done online through the VEP Digital Services on LTA's OneMotoring website.

Here are the documents required for application:

Top photo by Nigel Chua