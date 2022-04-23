Back

FairPrice outlet at Bedok sees long queues for S$0.90 durians

Lelong.

Ashley Tan | April 23, 2022, 05:06 PM

If you haven't heard, FairPrice's Bedok outlet is having a rather attractive deal for durians.

A whole durian is going for S$0.90, instead of the usual S$5, which explains the extremely long queues sighted there on April 23.

One TikToker, Yuen Liu, filmed the long line of people winding around the outside of the supermarket.

@yuenliu3榴莲大发送♬ 原声 - Yuen Liu

The camera then briefly zooms in onto another fruit stall across the street, with a S$0.50 offer for its fruits. It is, however, uncertain if the stall sells durians as well.

Photo from yuenliu3 / TikTok

Durians limited to first 300 customers a day

The deal at FairPrice is only running from April 22 to April 24, and is limited to the first 300 customers a day (the sale starts at 10am).

Each customer can only buy up to two durians per transaction.

FairPrice guarantees that each durian weighs between 600g and 800g, but did not reveal the cultivar on sale.

You can get your S$0.90 durians only at FairPricequeues @ 212 Bedok North Street 1.

Top photo from yuenliu3 / TikTok

