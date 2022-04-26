Back

Liverpool to take on Crystal Palace at S'pore National Stadium in July 2022

Allez allez allez.

Andrew Koay | April 26, 2022, 11:08 AM

Liverpool FC will be returning to Singapore ahead of the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

The storied Merseyside football club have announced plans to play Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly at the National Stadium on Jul. 15, 2022.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy will be at stake.

Liverpool's visit to Singapore will also include an open training session that fans can buy tickets to watch.

With no international tournaments being played in the summer, the Reds could arrive in Singapore with a full squad including stars like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk, and Joël Matip.

It will be Liverpool's first time back in Singapore in 13 years.

The match will come three days after Jürgen Klopp gets to size up Erik ten Hag's Manchester United; the two English giants square off in Bangkok on Jul. 12.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets from www.ticketek.com.sg from May 17; eager supporters can register themselves on a waitlist here.

Tickets for the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy match start from S$149, while the open training session is priced at S$39.

Top photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

