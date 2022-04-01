3 Lion City Sailors Academy footballers get early NS enlistment & tertiary education paid for

[Note: All photo-taking and interviews for this article were conducted prior to the players' NS enlistment on Mar. 28, 2022.]

Eligible players from the Lion City Sailors (LCS) Academy can now tap on the club's early enlistment bond to complete their national service (NS) at a younger age so as to ensure that their professional development in football continues uninterrupted.

Football and NS

Under Singapore's Enlistment Act, all male Singaporeans are required to serve NS for two years at age 18 or older.

For athletes, particularly footballers, undergoing NS at the prime ages of 18 to 21 can hinder their development and prospects in the sport.

Over the years, Singapore has seen cases in which a player's football career collides with his national duty.

This has sparked debates on the topic of NS deferment for footballers in the country.

But in 2018, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen explained that footballers can choose to enlist for NS at a younger age so that they can pursue their professional careers in the future without much obstacle.

Under Singapore's Voluntary Early Enlistment Scheme, those who are at least 16.5 years old can volunteer to have an early enlistment if they choose to do so.

Thus, the LCS Early Enlistment Bond was introduced in December 2020, a first of its kind in the history of Singapore's club football.

LCS Early Enlistment Bond

As part of the bond, the players will be allowed to participate in training sessions and football matches if permitted under the requirements of the NS units they are posted to.

They will also receive an individualised training programme to ensure they continue to maintain a level of physical conditioning as close to those required of elite level athletes as possible.

Once these players complete their NS obligations, they will return to LCS for a period of two years, where they will train for and compete in competitions stipulated by the club.

Some of these competitions include the Centre of Excellence league, the National Football League and the Singapore Premier League.

They may also be sent abroad for training stints and professional trials.

Tertiary education to be paid for

In addition to the early enlistment, the full cost of the players' tertiary education after they finish their NS will be borne by LCS, whilst they also receive a wage.

In signing the bond, each player is expected to adhere to LCS' code of conduct in the discharge of their duties as a full-time NSman, as well as a student and footballer when they complete their NS obligations.

Second batch of boys under the bond

There are currently two batches of players from the LCS Academy who have signed the bond, with the next batch poised to sign later in 2022r.

The second batch of boys, who recently enlisted on Mar. 28, 2022 after completing their O-levels, are: Yasir Nizamudin, Marcus Mosses, and Uvayn Kumar.

These boys were all born in 2005.

Marcus has been with LCS Academy since February 2021.

Sharing his reasons for signing the bond, he said:

"At age 21 or 22 where people are starting to enlist, we’ve already done our duty to the nation. It frees us to take overseas opportunities with both hands and fully commit to football.

Marcus also acknowledged that the bond is a privilege for young players like him and his peers.

"We don’t take things for granted. I give it my all every single day in training and put on my best performance because I want to benefit and learn from our coaches who come from the best academies in Europe. This is the same approach I believe Yasir, Uvayn and I will take with us when we enlist."

Similarly, Uvayn said he had taken up the bond so that he can fully focus on his football career in the future.

Although his parents had their reservations, Uvayn managed to explain how the bond would benefit his future prospects.

"My parents were initially reluctant, to be honest, but when I explained how it would help me, they readily gave me their fullest support."

Yasir's mother shared similar sentiments as she was worried that her son would lose interest in his studies if he enlisted early.

Yasir said:

"Actually my mum would have preferred me to go to a junior college first because she’s worried I would lose interest in studies after NS, but I convinced her that I will continue to pursue academics after my ORD (operationally-ready date)."

Yasir graduated from Victoria School with an L1R5 score of 12 in his O-levels, a score that would qualify him for a local JC.

But his dedication and passion for football eventually led him to sign the bond.

"No matter which pathway I take, I’m certain I’ll eventually still study and get a degree because it’s clear how important qualifications are in our country. Coach (and Academy Technical Director) Luka Lalić spoke to my parents and me, and that’s when we realised that if I opt for early enlistment, I will have more time and focus to grab football opportunities that come my way later. [...] Every Singaporean male will have to go through NS, and I don’t think it should be an excuse for our football development to stop. With the support of the club — along with our own discipline and motivation — we can use the time we have outside of our duties to practice and maintain our levels — and maybe even improve."

