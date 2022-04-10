Hong Kong actress & former TVB sweetheart Linda Chung pregnant with third child

Hong Kong actress Linda Chung is pregnant with a third child.

The former TVB sweetheart made the happy announcement via Instagram on her 38th birthday that she is expecting.

"Heart and hands are now full"

The adorable Instagram post showed Chung holding up an ultrasound of her baby, while embraced by her daughter Kelly, five, and son Jared, three.

Both Jared and Kelly also lean in to kiss Chung's baby bump, as Chung smiles at them proudly.

The gender of the baby was not announced in the post, but Chung shared that they are expecting "a little Tigger" this year, referring to the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese calendar.

She wrote:

"My heart and hands are now full. ❤️✋ And, I’m really hungry…🤰🏻"

The Canada-born actress made her return to TVB recently in the drama Kids' Lives Matter (2021) after a three-year hiatus.

She was the hot favourite to win the Best Actress award but did not win.

Chung is best known for her acting in the TVB drama series Forensic Heroes (2006), Heart Of Greed (2007) and A Journey Called Life (2008).

She is married to her chiropractor husband Jeremy Leung, 51, and the couple, as well as their kids, live in Canada.

Following the announcement, other Hong Kong celebrities, such as actress-singer Bernice Liu, actor Hoi Yeung and actress Priscilla Wong, have congratulated Chung on the new addition to the family, sending well wishes in the comment section.

Top images via @chungkayanlinda Instagram