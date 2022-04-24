Back

Lightning directly strikes Queenstown HDB flat window

Thunderstruck.

Low Jia Ying | April 24, 2022, 03:29 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore is in the midst of a heavy lightning season and some photographers have already captured some stunning shots of lightning strikes.

But one lightning photo shared on The Photographic Society of Singapore Facebook page on Apr. 23 has left many scratching their heads.

Lightning bolt strikes flat's window directly

The photographer, Mak Wei Seng, said in his post that the lightning bolt appeared to have headed straight for a house in a Queenstown HDB block.

Photo by Mak Wei Seng/FB.

He wondered why the lightning bolt did not hit the lightning rods that are typically fixed to the top of buildings.

The eerie photo attracted quite a bit of attention on Facebook, with many trying to come up with reasons for why the lightning hit the building this way.

A few people suggested that the building could still be under construction, and had exposed scaffolding that may have attracted the lightning to it.

But that was quickly debunked by Mak, who said it was a completed building with occupants, and shared another photo of the building at night, with lights from occupants switched on.

The lightning photo was also taken in the day time at 2:55pm, Mak said in another comment on the post.

Some commenters identified the flat as Block 53 at Strathmore Avenue, a 43-storey HDB block in Queenstown.

Electrical appliances near the window? A sign from god?

Some suggested that the people in the unit might have left metal or electrical appliances near the window.

Many others ventured that Thor, the god of thunder himself was present in the unit.

More cool photos of lightning

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All photos via Mak Wei Seng/Facebook

Beach Road man allegedly punched taxi driver's face after sitting in cab someone else had booked

Unacceptable behaviour.

April 24, 2022, 09:31 PM

Beach Road slashing victim's medical bills at least S$48,000, employer may turn to crowdfunding for help

Tan is legally obligated to pay for the victim's hospital bills.

April 24, 2022, 08:57 PM

Star Awards 2022: Mediacorp celebs' outfits rated super honestly

Lots of bling.

April 24, 2022, 08:17 PM

Star Awards 2022 round-up: Who won what

Summary.

April 24, 2022, 07:36 PM

US 'looking at' removing Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports to fight inflation: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Inflation hit 8.5% in the year through March 2022, the highest it has been in four decades. 

April 24, 2022, 02:35 PM

We did an email interview with Aaron Kwok. It was fun &... awkward.

Turns out, it was possible for email conversations to be awkward.

April 24, 2022, 01:24 PM

Ex-NOC talent Nina Tan diagnosed with alopecia

Tan said it was "quite disheartening" to receive her diagnosis.

April 24, 2022, 12:18 PM

Think you’re getting old and forgetful? Could be, or it may be an early sign of pneumonia

Pneumonia is the second leading cause of death in Singapore, after cancer.

April 24, 2022, 11:00 AM

SCDF fights massive fire at Tuas industrial park, residents spot thick cloud of smoke & hear loud explosion

SCDF is at the scene conducting firefighting operations.

April 23, 2022, 07:01 PM

'Typhoon' weather caused by strong winds, torrential rain captured at Jem & Westgate on Apr. 23, 2022

Great napping weather.

April 23, 2022, 06:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.