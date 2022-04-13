Back

Plastic chair Lewis Hamilton sat on at KL Petronas petrol station sells for RM2,889

How to flip things and make S$927.

Belmont Lay | April 13, 2022, 03:35 PM

Lewis Hamilton showed up at a Petronas petrol station in Penchala Link, Kuala Lumpur on April 11, 2022.

And his visit has made one person in Malaysia slightly richer.

The plastic chair he sat on was sold off by one enterprising person in Malaysia who saw the chance and took it.

Plastic chair listing

The plastic chair that the 37-year-old sat on at the pumps was listed as "Kerusi Bekas Tempat Duduk Pelumba Dunia F1 Lewis Hamilton (Rare Item)" and priced at RM2888.88 (S$927).

The listing translates to "Chair that F1 racer Lewis Hamilton sat on (Rare Item)".

And the plastic chair actually got sold.

Plastic chair listed as sold

The Shopee seller, or rather, Preferred Shopee seller, Lima Bintang Auto Parts, has a seller rating of 4.9 stars after being on the platform for three years.

The plastic stool was listed with a guaranteed "authentic" badge that allows buyers to get a refund if the product is proven inauthentic.

The product description listed the plastic chair as "very rare and limited" and that there is "only one available in Malaysia".

The seller claimed the stool was wrapped immediately to "retain the freshness" of the racer's "butt prints" after Hamilton sat on it.

The price was negotiable.

Soon after the listing went up, the plastic chair was supposedly sold as the listing was amended to "Sold out".

Hamilton's Malaysia visit

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Hamilton was in Malaysia for a short visit with new Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 teammate George Russell.

They were in KL for the Petronas Welcome Home Programme, where they visited the Petronas Twin Towers.

In one Instastory, Hamilton said this was his first time visiting the top of the towers after 10 years of working with Petronas.

While at the petrol kiosk, one of the F1 racing cars was seen parked beside the pumps.

But they did not pump Ron95 fuel -- the state-subsidised one dispensed from the nozzles with the yellow handles.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

