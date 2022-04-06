M’sian badminton legend Lee Chong Wei receives coaching offers, rumoured he might go to S'pore

Malaysian badminton legend and Olympian Lee Chong Wei might have retired, but his racket skills are still highly sought after.

Could Lee head to Singapore?

Lee revealed to the New Straits Times that he has received offers to be a national badminton coach from several Asian countries.

He did not say which countries though or whether he would be taking up any of the offers.

NST, however, suggested that Singapore could be his destination as an advert for a men's singles coach was put up earlier in 2022.

The Malaysian news outlet reported that the Badminton Association of Malaysia "should quickly consider offering a coaching role" and that "it would be disheartening for Malaysian badminton if Chong Wei accepts an offer from an Asian country and turns their men's singles shuttlers into world-beaters".

Lee, 40, who retired in 2019, shared that his current priority lies with his family.

He told NST:

"Right now, I am very happy with where I am, and that is very important. Since retiring, I have been focused on my business, and I am in no rush for anything. Life is meant to be enjoyed."

Lee should go abroad to coach first: Former mentor

Lee's former mentor and former national No. 1, Misbun Sidek, advised Lee against accepting any offer in Malaysia.

Another NST article reported that Misbun believes Lee should head abroad to "prove himself" and "command respect" from his employer and other players before coaching in his home country.

Misbun shared that he "can't be sure" whether Lee would make a good coach, but that "for a start, he can definitely be a good game analyser".

He added:

"But to be a full-fledged coach, he needs time and more experience. As a coach, you need to develop your player to excel physically, mentally, tactically and technically. You need to reach a certain level to teach [badminton effectively]. For now, for him to begin as an advisor or analyser, that shouldn't be a problem."

Misbun said Lee might be judged on his coaching style and be compared to existing coaches if he starts coaching in Malaysia first.

Nevertheless, the Malaysia national junior badminton team director feels that "it would be great" for Lee to share and pass down his knowledge to others.

Badminton legend

Lee won a record 46 BWF Super Series singles titles and reached 18 Super Series Premier singles finals.

He is the only man to have won a Career Super Series Premier, meaning he has won all six tournaments at least once.

He also made history as the player ranked World No. 1 for the longest time — 349 weeks consecutively.

Additionally, Lee has won 64 BWF titles, second only to Lin Dan's 66, and three Olympic silver medals.

Lee retired in June 2019 as he had nose cancer and was unable to continue playing as he could potentially suffer a relapse.

