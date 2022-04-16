Back

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to head to US, attend G20 & World Bank-IMF meetings

He will also be attending the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Ministerial Meeting on April 21.

Matthias Ang | April 16, 2022, 07:41 PM

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be heading to the United States from Apr. 16 to Apr. 25, and attend the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings, along with the Second Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG) under the 2022 G20 Indonesian Presidency.

While there, he will also meet with members of the "U.S. Administration", presumably the Biden Administration, according to a press release from the Ministry of Finance.

S'pore is assuming the FATF Presidency in July

In addition, Wong will also attend the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Ministerial Meeting held on Thursday, Apr. 21.

This is an international watchdog for money laundering and terrorism financing.

During this meeting, ministers will review the FATF’s progress since it adopted its open-Mandate in 2019 and adopt a FATF Ministerial declaration that will set the strategic direction for FATF from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2024.

Singapore will also be assuming the FATF Presidency from 1 July 2022.

Meeting of finance minister and central bank governors

As for the FMCBG meeting, it will on issues such as the state of the global economy, pandemic preparedness, prevention and response, and the development of sustainable finance, including policies to transition towards a greener and low-carbon future.

On Apr. 18, Wong will also be speaking at the Peterson Institute for International Economics’ Macro Week, which is a series of discussions among prominent finance ministers and central bankers from around the world.

During the trip, he will also take the opportunity to meet private sector business leaders and Singaporeans based in New York City.

Wong will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Wong has recently been named as the leader of Singapore's 4G leadership group and the likely next Prime Minister.

