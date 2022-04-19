Back

Lawrence Wong on state of global economies: 'We are not out of the frying pan, but already into another fire'

He was speaking at the Peterson Institute in Washington DC.

Belmont Lay | April 19, 2022, 01:36 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The world is facing a sharper trade-off between economic growth and inflation, as prices creep higher and for longer, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in Washington DC, at the Peterson Institute for International Economics on April 18.

His comments on inflation came in his first speech on the global stage since being named the leader of Singapore’s fourth generation team that paves the way for him to become the country’s next prime minister.

Wong was delivering a keynote speech in an annual event that features a series of speeches and discussions by finance ministers and central bankers from around the world.

One challenge after another

Wong said higher inflation has been induced by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

He also said that the trend toward globalisation is ebbing, compounding the challenges to growth.

He said: "We are not out of the frying pan, but already into another fire."

"In short, the risk for both growth and inflation are weighed significantly on the downside. It is almost a certainty inflation will be higher for longer," he added.

"And we will therefore face a sharper trade-off between growth and inflation."

Singapore tackling inflation

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has turned its focus on combating inflation, by tightening policy in the middle of April for the third time since October 2021.

This comes after the return of demand following the recent loosening of pandemic curbs in Singapore.

“Clearly there are no easy answers,” Wong said, in a speech that mentioned cushioning the impact of inflation.

“Fiscal policy therefore has to play an important role. Part of this is about being able to respond more quickly with immediate stimulus when needed,” he said.

Investing in infrastructure

Wong also said fiscal policy has to be re-purposed in order to build “inclusive and sustainable growth” by investing in eldercare, healthcare, early childhood development or infrastructure, as well as education.

He noted that state spending has been flipped, where two-thirds of spending that used to go to infrastructure now going to people as benefits.

He said: "Of course it's not possible for any finance minister to sustain such extraordinary levels of spending over extended durations."

"In fact, virtually all advanced economies will emerge from Covid-19 with massive increases in their level of public spending and debt."

Containing China difficult

He also said trying to contain China’s rise will be difficult, ineffective and ultimately destabilising for all, including the United States.

U.S. and China will generate better outcomes for the world by continuing engagement and finding ways to work together on issues that affect everyone, he added.

He said: "Trying to contain China's rise, I think will be very difficult. It will not be effective and will only cause China to redouble its determination to become more self-reliant, to grow its own little giants, and to develop its own indigenous technology."

Limits of globalisation

His speech also mentioned the limits of globalisation and having its logic turned on its head.

Wong said: "But diversification is not decoupling. Will we see a further decoupling of trade, technology or even finance, now that it can be used so effectively in response to war?"

"Will we all start to reduce our dependencies on other countries just in case they turn out to be unfriendly in the future?"

He added: "The hope for some decades was that trade would tamp down on geopolitical rivalry. But we are now seeing another logic at play, with geopolitics having the potential to undermine trade instead."

In U.S. to attend G20, World-Bank IMF meetings

Wong is in the U.S. from April 16 to 25 to meet members of the U.S. administration.

He will also attend the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings, along with the second finance ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG) under the 2022 G20 Indonesian Presidency.

Top photo via Peterson Institute

Bukit Batok clinic staff kicks a stroller after customer throws things in clinic, son left in tears

The boy tried to diffuse the situation without success.

April 19, 2022, 12:52 PM

Bridget Tan, founder of migrant worker rights group Home, dies aged 73

Tan was described as a "true friend and ally of the migrants".

April 19, 2022, 12:30 PM

S'porean socialite Jamie Chua finally drops house tour video after moving to a new home

She did not make this video earlier due to security concerns.

April 19, 2022, 12:17 PM

Justin Bieber performing in S'pore on Oct. 25, 2022

Tickets start at S$108.

April 19, 2022, 12:07 PM

Avoid scammers: Here are some reliable interior design companies to consider if you are looking to renovate your home

Only the top firms on Qanvast are included in this list.

April 19, 2022, 11:59 AM

S'pore marathoner Soh Rui Yong not picked for 19th Asian Games as well, expresses disappointment

Excluded from another regional competition.

April 19, 2022, 03:20 AM

Woman posts CCTV footage of herself chasing after litterbugs outside condo to HardwareZone forum

One woman vs many litterbugs.

April 18, 2022, 11:41 PM

Neon-lit, 24-hour private gym for 1-2 pax opens at Bishan, prices at S$3 - S$9/hour

Perfect for taking gym selfies without getting judged.

April 18, 2022, 11:20 PM

Men in GrabFood & foodpanda uniforms play football at Choa Chu Kang field

Grab Riders United vs foodpanda FC.

April 18, 2022, 10:31 PM

Indonesian govt appoints 27-year-old pop star as G20 spokesperson

She was appointed on March 31 by Indonesia's communication minister.

April 18, 2022, 09:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.