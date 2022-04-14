S'pore's 4G leader Lawrence Wong 'humbled & grateful' for colleagues' trust & confidence

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (Apr 14) that he will do his utmost to uphold the responsibility of leading the fourth-generation (4G) team and "serve Singaporeans wholeheartedly".

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has earlier announced that the 4G group of ministers have chosen Wong as the new leader.

In a Facebook post, Wong expressed his gratitude towards his colleagues for their "trust and confidence" in him.

"Deeply grateful"

Wong emphasised that Singapore's model of political leadership has been about team work.

"Each of us contributes, complements each other, and gives of our best to Singapore," Wong added.

Wong also mentioned how the 4G leaders have stood shoulder to shoulder with each other in the fight against Covid-19.

Covid-19 has cemented their cohesiveness and strengthened the team's resolve to steward Singapore through the crisis.

He also echoed what PM Lee has said in his post -- that "the right to lead cannot be inherited".

Wong said that the 4G team will continue to strive to earn the trust and support from Singaporeans moving forward.

Several ministers have shared their congratulatory messages for Wong and their thoughts on the decision.

Responses from ministers & 4G leaders

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that he entered politics at the same time as Wong and they both started at the Ministry of Education.

The two of them worked closely at the Ministry of Finance (MOF) later as Heng asked Wong to join the ministry as the Second Minister.

Heng lauded Wong as an "indispensable pillar" in MOF’s work throughout our pandemic Budgets and added that he has been a "calm and thorough leader".

Heng also highlighted that by coming to a decision in the leadership succession, Wong, 49, now has the runway to eventually succeed PM Lee.

He gave Wong his "whole-hearted support and confidence" and urged the people to give him the support.

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing said that he is glad that the team has come to a decision on the leadership succession.

Chan also highlighted that he deeply appreciates the camaraderie he shares with Wong as they entered politics at the same time.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said that the succession planning process has achieved a "good outcome".

He mentioned that he has known Wong for many years, before they entered politics.

Ong also praised Wong for his dedication and commitment to Singapore and Singaporeans, adding that Wong "puts his heart and soul" into his work and is never a seeker of credit or fanfare.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee thanked Wong for taking up the responsibility as the 4G leader.Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin wrote:"May our leaders and team be blessed with wisdom, courage and love. May we all be united as we continue to strive as one people, one nation."Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam praised Wong, saying that he "has it in him to be an excellent leader, for a changing Singapore in the years ahead".

He said that Wong is down to earth, has his heart in the right place, and has the steel to make tough decisions.

He added that Wong will lead a 4G team that has been working well together for several years.

Top image via Lawrence Wong's Facebook