East Coast landlady allegedly chases tenants out after 5 days, move their belongings outside

The couple made a report to the police.

Alfie Kwa | April 08, 2022, 05:48 PM

A Singaporean couple was chased out of their rental apartment at Amber Road just five days after moving in.

The landlord allegedly forced them to leave the house after taking their condominium access key away for no reason.

Terrace Tham, the tenant, shared his experience in a Facebook post on Apr. 7, which has been shared over 1,000 times.

Getting their place

The couple first found the apartment on Carousell.

After being referred to a real estate agent, they went for a home visit, and the landlady introduced herself and said that she would be handling their rental home.

The real estate agent who referred the couple to the home. Image courtesy of Terrace Tham/FB.

After taking a look, the couple decided to rent the apartment and moved in on Apr. 3.

But it was on that day that they found out that the apartment's air-conditioning unit was not working.

Tham said:

"We checked the condition (of the apartment before moving in) but there was another tenant occupying the unit so we did not touch the amenities."

He added that he was not informed about the malfunctioning air-conditioning unit even though the landlady was supposed to "prepare the unit" on Apr. 2 for their arrival.

After reporting to the landlady about the air conditioner, she told them that she would get it repaired on Apr. 4.

Things took a turn on Apr. 7 when the landlady suddenly came to apartment and "made a scene", according to Tham.

Landlord chased couple out

Tham claimed that the landlady barged into the apartment and took the condominium access card from his wife.

The landlady then demanded that the couple move out immediately or pay S$100 for the key she had just taken back.

This was only their second encounter with the landlady.

Tham's wife, who was alone at home at the time, called her husband immediately and he rushed home from work.

Tham claimed that the landlady threatened to throw their belongings out when they were not around and if the couple refused to move out.

She then allegedly started moving the couple's items out of the house.

Image courtesy of Terrace Tham/FB.

Things started getting "aggressive"

Furthermore, Tham said the landlady then accused the couple of stealing a cabinet handle.

He said:

"Suddenly, she went to our things and started searching. Clearly, I had to stop her and this resulted in her being aggressive."

As seen in a video taken by Tham, the landlady attempted to snatch his phone away while he was filming her.

He also claimed that she punched him out of rage.

In another video, Tham can be heard saying that he had called the police because the landlady hit him.

The latter then retaliated and said he was the one who hit, pushed and molested her.

She then said in the video: "If you touch me, I'll hit you."

In a subsequent video, Tham challenged the landlady to hit him and taunted her in Mandarin, saying that she did not have the strength to do it. He also called her a "老巫婆" (Mandarin for old witch)

A police officer was called to the scene and a report has been filed.

Couple paid a deposit

Tham told Mothership that he has already paid S$1,000 as a deposit for the unit.

A remaining S$1,600 was to be paid if everything was okay.

Image courtesy of Terrace Tham/FB.

"It has only been five days. Certainly, this was bullsh**."

The couple has since moved out of the unit and is staying at Tham's parents' house.

Mothership has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for a statement.

Top images courtesy of Terrace Tham/FB.

