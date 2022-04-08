4-year-old pet dog in Kuala Lumpur dies by electrocution during walk on wet ground

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A pet dog in Malaysia has died by electrocution during a walk in a park.

Collapsed from cardiac arrest

Hazel Chee took to Facebook to share her story on Apr. 6, which was reported by Malaysian media website The Rakyat Post.

Her parents' four-year-old dog had died suddenly during their usual evening walk the day before.

Moments before it collapsed from cardiac arrest, the dog was "hopping and shouting", she described.

Her parents attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but Chee explained that the success rate of CPR for pets is less than five per cent.

"As soon as he stepped on the affected area, he was gone," said Chee.

She speculated that the nearby lamp post had faulty wiring underground and electricity had leaked into the ground, which was wet from the rain earlier in the day.

She added that animals are more at risk of getting electrocuted.

"Humans wear shoes with rubber soles, so we can walk across areas with electricity leakage without getting shocked. But animals (and sometimes little children) run around bare feet."

Chee also said that she would not have known what had caused the dog's death if she did not happen to watch a video about similar incidents in the United States.

"Large area of leakage" in the park

Chee said that the family is heartbroken by the healthy dog's sudden death but hopes that her story can be a cautionary tale for others.

PSA for pet owners: Avoid walking your dog in the rain, or after the rain just stopped if [the] ground is wet. If you're walking your dog and it suddenly starts jumping frantically and screaming, pull it away from where it is standing IMMEDIATELY.

Chee stated her intention to make a report to the local council.

In an update, she shared that Malaysian electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) had surveyed the park and confirmed that there was a "large area of leakage".

She said that TNB has shut off the main power and will begin repair works after getting approval from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, which owns the park.

Top images by Hazel Chee and Unsplash.