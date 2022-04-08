Back

4-year-old pet dog in Kuala Lumpur dies by electrocution during walk on wet ground

An electrical leakage was later identified in the park.

Zi Shan Kow | April 08, 2022, 11:01 AM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A pet dog in Malaysia has died by electrocution during a walk in a park.

Collapsed from cardiac arrest

Hazel Chee took to Facebook to share her story on Apr. 6, which was reported by Malaysian media website The Rakyat Post.

Her parents' four-year-old dog had died suddenly during their usual evening walk the day before.

Moments before it collapsed from cardiac arrest, the dog was "hopping and shouting", she described.

Her parents attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but Chee explained that the success rate of CPR for pets is less than five per cent.

"As soon as he stepped on the affected area, he was gone," said Chee.

She speculated that the nearby lamp post had faulty wiring underground and electricity had leaked into the ground, which was wet from the rain earlier in the day.

She added that animals are more at risk of getting electrocuted.

"Humans wear shoes with rubber soles, so we can walk across areas with electricity leakage without getting shocked. But animals (and sometimes little children) run around bare feet."

Chee also said that she would not have known what had caused the dog's death if she did not happen to watch a video about similar incidents in the United States.

"Large area of leakage" in the park

Chee said that the family is heartbroken by the healthy dog's sudden death but hopes that her story can be a cautionary tale for others.

PSA for pet owners: Avoid walking your dog in the rain, or after the rain just stopped if [the] ground is wet. If you're walking your dog and it suddenly starts jumping frantically and screaming, pull it away from where it is standing IMMEDIATELY.

Chee stated her intention to make a report to the local council.

In an update, she shared that Malaysian electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) had surveyed the park and confirmed that there was a "large area of leakage".

She said that TNB has shut off the main power and will begin repair works after getting approval from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, which owns the park.

Top images by Hazel Chee and Unsplash.

SIA cancels April 11 flights between S'pore & Shanghai as Chinese city undergoes lockdown

Cancelled.

April 08, 2022, 02:37 PM

S'pore abstains from vote to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council

It has previously condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

April 08, 2022, 02:18 PM

Tommy Koh concerned about S'poreans' acceptance of Russian-Chinese narrative of Ukraine war

Koh also said small countries cannot be neutral over violations of the UN Charter.

April 08, 2022, 02:02 PM

Aussie man jailed 5.5 years in S'pore for throwing wine bottle that killed 73-year-old grandfather at Outram condo

The victim's wife was also severely wounded from the wine bottle that ricocheted off the man's head.

April 08, 2022, 01:47 PM

JJ Lin gets Covid-19

He could still sing.

April 08, 2022, 01:26 PM

600 flats in 4 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 blocks part of SERS project, residents to move to Ang Mo Kio Drive

Part of the Government's efforts to renew Singapore's housing.

April 08, 2022, 01:21 PM

Up to 7 public holiday long weekends in S'pore in 2023

Wew.

April 08, 2022, 12:39 PM

Participants at Temenggong's free art workshop prove S'poreans are really creative

These workshops are conducted in support of WWF-Singapore's Tiger Trail 2022.

April 08, 2022, 12:28 PM

S'pore food delivery rider earns S$8,511 in March 2022 doing GrabFood, foodpanda & Deliveroo for 31 days

No rest day though.

April 08, 2022, 06:15 AM

M'sia police: S'poreans can be arrested, stopped from exiting M'sia due to outstanding traffic violations

Malaysia clamping down on Singaporean drivers.

April 08, 2022, 03:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.