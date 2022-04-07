Some Kinder Surprise chocolates recalled due to possible salmonella presence: S’pore Food Agency

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall for some batches of Kinder Surprise chocolates due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Salmonella is a pathogenic bacterium that can cause food-borne illnesses, including fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

Recall is ongoing

In a press release on Wednesday (Apr. 6), SFA explained that this move came after the Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued a notification on the recall of some batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate from Belgium.

As the implicated products were imported into Singapore, SFA has directed the importer, Redmart, to recall the products.

The recall is ongoing, said SFA.

The implicated products are packages that contain three Kinder Surprise eggs with a best before date between Jul. 11, 2022, and Oct. 7, 2022.

Take note

Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume them, SFA said.

The agency added that those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

SFA's update came after Italian company Ferrero, which manufactures the Kinder Surprise chocolates, previously told The Straits Times that Singapore was "not involved" in the voluntary recall of the chocolates.

