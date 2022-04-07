Back

Some Kinder Surprise chocolates recalled due to possible salmonella presence: S’pore Food Agency

Oh no.

Syahindah Ishak | April 07, 2022, 11:00 AM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall for some batches of Kinder Surprise chocolates due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Salmonella is a pathogenic bacterium that can cause food-borne illnesses, including fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

Recall is ongoing

In a press release on Wednesday (Apr. 6), SFA explained that this move came after the Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued a notification on the recall of some batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate from Belgium.

As the implicated products were imported into Singapore, SFA has directed the importer, Redmart, to recall the products.

The recall is ongoing, said SFA.

The implicated products are packages that contain three Kinder Surprise eggs with a best before date between Jul. 11, 2022, and Oct. 7, 2022.

Image via SFA/FB.

Take note

Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume them, SFA said.

The agency added that those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

SFA's update came after Italian company Ferrero, which manufactures the Kinder Surprise chocolates, previously told The Straits Times that Singapore was "not involved" in the voluntary recall of the chocolates.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via SFA.

Police launch manhunt for 2 men suspected of attacking 2 others with weapons at Boon Lay Drive

Investigations are ongoing.

April 07, 2022, 10:11 AM

S'porean man said he's part of 'Barefoot Walking' charity to take pics of & molest women's feet. There's no such charity.

He was jailed.

April 07, 2022, 09:20 AM

M'sia police investigating after S'porean couple drives Tesla on autopilot to Penang

Malaysia doesn't allow hands-free driving.

April 07, 2022, 12:17 AM

Shanghai residents call out for supplies from balconies, drone promptly reminds them to not sing

In need of supplies.

April 06, 2022, 11:39 PM

M’sian badminton legend Lee Chong Wei receives coaching offers, rumoured he might go to S'pore

Malaysian media said it would be "disheartening" for Malaysia if Lee accepts an offer from another Asian country.

April 06, 2022, 08:41 PM

COE premiums for open category hit S$99,999, highest in 28 years

Up again.

April 06, 2022, 08:39 PM

Case of Bentley driver, 61, forcing his way into Red Swastika School referred to public prosecutor

Investigations completed.

April 06, 2022, 08:20 PM

Win a 3D2N poop-themed family staycation with Friso at Shangri-la Singapore worth S$1,888

Good poop, must share.

April 06, 2022, 06:32 PM

Soh Rui Yong challenges Ashley Liew to donate S$180,000 he won in damages to prove sportsmanship

He suggested that Liew use the money to create a fund or scholarship benefitting the athletes of Singapore.

April 06, 2022, 06:26 PM

Govt to support caregivers & safeguard fairness in workplaces, but everyone can help advance women's equality: Josephine Teo

The Minister for Communications & Information used her own family and work history to illustrate her points.

April 06, 2022, 05:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.