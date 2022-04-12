6,000 HDB flats to be built on prime Keppel Club site, BTO launch in 2025

Around 6,000 flats will be built on the redeveloped waterfront site of Keppel Club with the first Build-to-Order project at the site to be launched by 2025, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said on April 12.

The new public housing estate will be designed to be car-lite with high-rise greenery and landscaped terraces.

Bounded by Telok Blangah Road, Berlayer Creek and Bukit Chermin, the Keppel site is part of Bukit Merah town, which has been earmarked for residential development since 2014.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced plans for the site during the National Day Rally in 2019.

Some 9,000 private and public housing units will be built there.

The developments would form part of the upcoming 2,000-hectare Greater Southern Waterfront area.

This area includes the 30km coastline running from Gardens by the Bay to Pasir Panjang.

The Port of Singapore Authority will move its terminals in Tanjong Pagar, Keppel and Pulau Brani to Tuas by 2027 and Pasir Panjang by 2040.

The prime land for the Greater Southern Waterfront will be available for redevelopment after that.

Golf club to move first

Lee added that the site will be redeveloped when the lease for the golf course runs out by June 2022.

The lease of the site was due to expire on Dec. 31, 2021 but was granted an extension of six months to facilitate the club’s move.

The lease for parts of the course, including its clubhouse and access to the golf course at Bukit Chermin, has been extended to March 31, 2023.

Lee said the ecology of the development site located near important nature areas has been studied and future works will not directly impact areas of high conservation value.

The Housing and Development Board’s website has put up the environmental impact study for the public to provide feedback, he also said.

Top photo via HDB

