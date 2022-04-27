Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang, 86, found dead in quarantine hotel room after returning from S'pore

Beloved veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang was found dead in a hotel room in Tsim Sha Tsui on Apr. 27 where he was serving quarantine alone.

He was 86 years old.

According to the Sina, Tsang was serving his quarantine in The Kowloon Hotel on Nathan Road having returned to Hong Kong on Monday (Apr. 25) from a trip to Singapore.

No answer from room

According to Sina, staff from Hong Kong's department of health conducted regular checks on guests at The Kowloon Hotel.

However, no one answered when staff visited Tsang's room.

When the hotel staff member opened the room, Tsang was found unconscious on the floor sometime after noon.

He was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Tsang's Antigen Rapid Test that he took on Tuesday (Apr. 26) had come back negative.

Police are investigating the cause of death.

Had illustrious career in film and television

Tsang had an illustrious career that spanned over 60 years.

He had acted in Hollywood movies "Die Another Day" and "The Replacement Killers".

In Hong Kong, Tsang starred in numerous movies, such as "Once a Thief" and "A Better Tomorrow".

Locally, Tsang also starred in drama series such as "The Teochew Family" and "The Unbeatables II".

Top photos via @linda_wong_xin_ping/Instagram and Weibo