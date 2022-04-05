10 grown ass people look as if they fighting at Katong Square, police investigating

At least 10 people were caught on video getting involved in an altercation at Katong Square at night.

A video of the incident has been circulating online since April 5.

Fight breaks out beside Katong Square, man seen retrieving weapon from car pic.twitter.com/g1HDoI7PLU — sg.trending (@sg_trending) April 5, 2022

The police said they are looking into the matter.

What video showed

Scuffle breaks out

The video showed multiple men on the road with arms flailing and a woman attempting to break up the fight.

Man's pants almost falls off

One man looked like he just took a dump but it was just that his pants were going to fall off and he got them back up around his waist in time, or else, he would have outraged the modesty of the only woman at the scene.

Choked out?

One man in grey top was then seen falling back like someone prayed for him after he appeared to have been choked for 2 seconds? He then pretended to stay down.

More like kayfabe

But on closer inspection, it turns out the man who did the choking was the same man who then went back to help the man he just choked after touching the only woman at the scene? LOL?

Man takes out object that looks like knife

While all these touching was happening, one burly-looking man in the foreground was seen going to his car to retrieve an object that appeared to be a blade.

He paced around with the object for a bit like he was doing a WWE promo and then put it back into the car.

Others quite done

In the background, some of the men were seen getting off the road, as if they were done having supper.

Doing rap promo video

The burly-looking man then realised he was being filmed and started to perform actions like he spitting bars and rhyming hard.

Everyone very done

And then he closed his car door and wondered where his friends were as they were not having his back this whole time his back was turned?

He then looked around and realised his friends all left him, which raises the question if they were really "brothers" in the first place.

