Justin Bieber performing in S'pore on Oct. 25, 2022

Tickets start at S$108.

Belmont Lay | April 19, 2022, 12:07 PM

Justin Bieber is coming to Singapore to perform at the National Stadium on Oct. 25, 2022.

Tickets range from S$108 to S$348, with additional S$4 booking fee.

They go on sale on April 21 at 10am at www.ticketmaster.sg, by telephone at 3158-8588, as well as at all Singpost outlets.

VIP packages that include special merchandise are also available.

Details can be found on his website www.justinbiebermusic.com.

The 28-year-old Canadian was to perform at the National Stadium in 2017 but it was cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances".

He said in a statement: "We've been working hard to create the best show we've ever done, and we can't wait to share it with fans around the world. I'll see you soon."

The capacity limit for events with more than 1,000 people with masks on has been increased to 75 per cent since March 29.

The National Stadium can seat up to 55,000 with safe management measures.

