Back

Jupiter, Venus, Mars & Saturn photographed from S'pore aligned neatly in morning sky

Perfect alignments of multiple planets visible to the naked eye are very, very rare events.

Belmont Lay | April 20, 2022, 06:19 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 April 2022 - 29 April 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Four planets of the Solar System were seen from Singapore aligned in a neat line on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Photos of the phenomenon of Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn lined up were put up online in the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group and other astronomy pages.

via Jeffrey C. K. Lim

via Jeffrey C. K. Lim

Visible since March 2022

According to the Stargazing Singapore Facebook page, Mars, Venus and Saturn started to appear in the sky over Singapore from late March 2022, with Jupiter showing up from April.

The best times to view the planets, which are visible to the naked eye, are in the early hours of the morning from about 4am till sunrise.

via Haihong Zhang

The position of the planets in the sky on April 19 appeared in this particular alignment as seen from Singapore:

More prominent towards late April

The Astronomical Society of Singapore previously shared photos of the four planets taken on April 13 and 16.

April 13

April 16

The planets will become increasingly prominent in the sky towards late April.

April 23: Moon joins in

On April 23, the four planets will be joined by the moon.

Phenomenon explained

The neat alignment of the planets occurs when seen in Earth's skies.

Viewed from a different location in space, the position of each planet would be completely different.

The solar system is effectively flat, with each planet orbiting the Sun within the same plane.

Any alignment is just a matter of perspective, depending on the observer's location.

More splendid alignment in June 2022

An even more splendid planetary alignment event is set to take place in June 2022.

On June 24 and 25, all of the other planets of the solar system, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus, will join together with the crescent moon to form an even grander planetary alignment.

A pair of binoculars or a telescope will be needed to see Neptune and Uranus from Singapore though.

The alignment will stretch out over a greater section of the sky, making it harder to notice and photograph.

Major planetary alignments visible to the human eye such as this event, are very, very rare, and have only occurred three times since 2005.

Top photo via Time and Date & Jeffrey Lim

Taiwanese news station apologises for fake news alerts about Taipei being hit by Chinese missile

The error was corrected seven minutes and 49 seconds into the broadcast.

April 21, 2022, 11:12 AM

Chicken rice stall founded by 1 of Chatterbox pioneers closes, claiming '2.5 times' rise in rental costs

The landlord disputed the claim about the exact numbers of the rise in rental.

April 21, 2022, 10:45 AM

'Bling Empire' season 2 premieres on May 13, new cast members added

Blinging it back.

April 21, 2022, 10:38 AM

Giant selling 30 eggs at S$6.50 instead of S$7.50 from April 21-May 3

Egg-cellent news.

April 21, 2022, 07:55 AM

Zouk is healing

After a two-year hiatus, the clubbing scene badly needs a shot in the arm.

April 21, 2022, 05:09 AM

'No Backpack Day': Jurong Pioneer JC students bring Cold Storage basket, pail to hold books & supplies

If it works, it is not stupid.

April 21, 2022, 04:18 AM

Ukrainian fighters refuse multiple Russian demands to surrender in strategically-crucial city of Mariupol

The Ukrainian defenders have holed up in the massive industrial plant of Azovstal in Mariupol.

April 21, 2022, 03:05 AM

Woman allegedly called 'demanding b*tch' despite ordering food 14 mins before last order time

An unsavoury experience.

April 20, 2022, 11:02 PM

S'pore church praises S'porean who sang on plane, says passengers 'had agency to voice out their disapproval'

The pastor shared that he viewed Jonathan Neo's actions on the plane "as an expression of revival".

April 20, 2022, 09:15 PM

We​ try to explain the key differences between CareShield Life, ElderShield & MediShield Life

You should care about CareShield Life.​

April 20, 2022, 07:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.