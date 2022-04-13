UK PM Boris Johnson & Chancellor Rishi Sunak fined for breach of Covid-19 restrictions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have been issued fines by the police for attending a birthday gathering for Johnson at Number 10 Downing Street, which contravened rules against lockdown restrictions at the time.

Johnson's wife, Carrie Symonds, also received a fine, the BBC reported.

Birthday bash

In January 2022, British broadcaster ITV reported that Johnson had a "birthday bash" at Number 10.

The famed building is both an office and a residence for Britain's prime minister. This social gathering took place on the afternoon of June 19, 2020, Johnson's birthday.

However, it also took place when Britain was undergoing its first lockdown, which prohibited social gatherings indoors.

ITV said that the PM's wife organised a surprise get-together, with up to 30 people in attendance in the Cabinet Room.

Ambushed by cake

A spokesperson claimed that Johnson attended the event for "less than 10 minutes".

Also, ITV claimed that the Johnsons hosted family friends in the residence, which would be another breach of the Covid restrictions.

The spokesperson denied this, saying that Johnson only "hosted a small number of family members outside."

Conor Burns, a Member of Parliament from Johnson's Conservative Party, defended the PM, saying that it wasn't a "premeditated" or "organised" party and that Johnson was "ambushed by cake".

Fined by the police

On April 12 (Singapore time), the police issued fixed penalty notices to Johnson, Mrs Johnson, and Sunak, whose role is the equivalent of Singapore's Finance Minister.

The fines pertained to the birthday gathering in June 2020.

The BBC reported that the police are looking into 12 parties overall and have issued about 50 fines, with more to come.

In response, Johnson stated that the gathering was "brief" and lasted "less than 10 minutes" and added:

"In all frankness, at that time it did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules. But, of course, the police have found otherwise and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation."

Sunak also apologised and released a statement, which said:

"I understand that for figures in public office, the rules must be applied stringently in order to maintain public confidence. I respect the decision that has been made and have paid the fine."

Mrs Johnson also "apologised unreservedly" and accepted the findings of the police.

Will not resign

Opposition leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer of the Labour Party, called on the PM and the Chancellor to resign.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.



They must both resign.



The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 12, 2022

A number of families of Covid victims, who could not be with their dying loved ones at the time due to the restrictions, also called on the duo to resign.

The Guardian quoted Lobby Akinnola, a spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, who said:

"After everything that’s happened, it’s still unbelievably painful to know that the prime minister was partying and breaking his own lockdown rules, while we were unable to be at our loved ones’ sides in their dying moments, or in miserable funerals with only a handful of people – because we were following the rules."

Johnson and Sunak have both refused to resign from their positions.

Other alleged social gatherings and breaches of Covid restrictions

Previously in Nov. 2021, the Daily Mirror reported that Johnson and his staff had been attending parties at Number 10.

This occurred in the run-up to the Christmas of 2020, arguably the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.

These lockdown restrictions included a ban on social gatherings indoors, with strict rules on those who are allowed to meet.

"Both senior politicians were also accused of misleading parliament by previously denying they had attended parties during lockdown," The Guardian said.

A spokesperson for Downing Street said that Covid rules were followed at all times.

Johnson said that "guidelines" were followed at all times while Sunak said he did not attend any parties, the BBC reported.

London's Metropolitan Police announced in Jan. 2022 that they would be investigating such alleged breaches of the Covid restrictions.

