JJ Lin tests negative for Covid-19, thanks fans for their concern

Singaporean Mandopop superstar JJ Lin has finally tested negative for Covid-19.

According to a report by Yahoo (Taiwan), Lin conveyed the news via his agency, which said that his regular Covid test result had "turned negative", and that the singer is in the midst of recovery.

They thanked fans for their concern and encouragement as well.

In a video Lin posted on Wednesday night (Apr. 13) of himself singing, he could be heard easily belting out the high notes.

Lin had previously updated his social media on Apr. 8 to say that he had tested positive for Covid. He had returned to Singapore from the U.S. a day before.

Lin received his second Covid-19 vaccine shot back in August 2021 and completed his booster shot in February 2022.

Top image adapted via JJ Lin/Instagram