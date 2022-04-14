Back

JJ Lin tests negative for Covid-19, thanks fans for their concern

He tested positive for Covid six days ago.

Kayla Wong | April 14, 2022, 12:33 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporean Mandopop superstar JJ Lin has finally tested negative for Covid-19.

According to a report by Yahoo (Taiwan), Lin conveyed the news via his agency, which said that his regular Covid test result had "turned negative", and that the singer is in the midst of recovery.

They thanked fans for their concern and encouragement as well.

In a video Lin posted on Wednesday night (Apr. 13) of himself singing, he could be heard easily belting out the high notes.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jjlin)

Lin had previously updated his social media on Apr. 8 to say that he had tested positive for Covid. He had returned to Singapore from the U.S. a day before.

Lin received his second Covid-19 vaccine shot back in August 2021 and completed his booster shot in February 2022.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted via JJ Lin/Instagram

Elderly man, 79, set on fire in Honolulu's Chinatown in shocking attack

The attacker crept behind the elderly man and appears to hold a lighter to the latter's shirt.

April 14, 2022, 12:31 PM

MFA assisting S'poreans in Shanghai to get food & essentials during lockdown

Shanghai is battling a Covid-19 outbreak and recorded 25,146 cases on Apr. 13.

April 14, 2022, 11:57 AM

S'porean driver claims M'sia police in KL asked for bribe after stopping him on road

This practice is getting riskier to carry out given the prevalence of car cameras.

April 14, 2022, 11:55 AM

French cafe at Tanjong Pagar helmed by ex-Joel Robuchon chef has pastries, sweet & savoury croissants & more

From the interior decor to pastries - it’s all things French.

April 14, 2022, 11:50 AM

M'sian boy, 12, walks 14km to secondary school with textbook & essentials in 2 backpacks

His strong desire to further his studies has moved many.

April 14, 2022, 10:44 AM

Daiso S'pore items no longer S$2 from May 1, 2022, will charge 7% GST

There is no running away, the time has come.

April 14, 2022, 03:09 AM

Cheerleading couple does acrobatic wedding pose for photo shoot along Orchard Road

No room for error.

April 14, 2022, 02:15 AM

F1 S'pore Grand Prix S$298 to S$1,288 3-day tickets sold out within 6 hours

The organiser said there was 'enormous demand' from fans.

April 14, 2022, 12:09 AM

Taiwanese woman swallows 18cm toothbrush, only visits hospital 7 hours later after knocking off work

Priorities.

April 14, 2022, 12:05 AM

Moderna > Pfizer > Sinopharm > Sinovac: S'pore study on vaccines' effectiveness against infection & severe disease

Those who got the Sinovac vaccine were found to be 2.37 times more likely to get Covid-19 compared to those who got the Pfizer vaccine.

April 13, 2022, 08:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.