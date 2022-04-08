Back

JJ Lin gets Covid-19

He could still sing.

Alfie Kwa | April 08, 2022, 01:26 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporean Mandopop star, JJ Lin, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 41-year-old updated his fans on Instagram and on Chinese social media Weibo about his health on Apr. 8.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jjlin)

Keeping positive

He wrote: "I guess there comes a time, when it’s your turn to get sick (Covid-19). I just pray that no one around me has been badly affected!"

The singer said in a video posted on Apr. 8 that he wasn't feeling well and decided to take an Antigen Rapid Test.

The result came back positive.

The singer is currently down with a mild sore throat, feeling the "chills" and is experiencing a headache.

But he said he is "keeping a positive mind and staying hopeful" that his symptoms will subside soon.

Despite feeling unwell, Lin picked up his guitar and sang a verse from one of his songs in the video posted online.

He added that even though getting infected can be "frustrating and disheartening", he reminded himself that there are others who have been in the same situation as him, and some even had it worse.

He added: "To all my friends, family and fans, do not worry, I will be well in no time!"

Lin received his second Covid-19 vaccine shot back in August 2021, but it is unclear if he has completed his booster shot.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jjlin)

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via JJ Lin/Instagram. 

600 flats in 4 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 blocks part of SERS project, residents to move to Ang Mo Kio Drive

Part of the Government's efforts to renew Singapore's housing.

April 08, 2022, 01:21 PM

Up to 7 public holiday long weekends in S'pore in 2023

Wew.

April 08, 2022, 12:39 PM

Participants at Temenggong's free art workshop prove S'poreans are really creative

These workshops are conducted in support of WWF-Singapore's Tiger Trail 2022.

April 08, 2022, 12:28 PM

4-year-old pet dog in Kuala Lumpur dies by electrocution during walk on wet ground

An electrical leakage was later identified in the park.

April 08, 2022, 11:01 AM

S'pore food delivery rider earns S$8,511 in March 2022 doing GrabFood, foodpanda & Deliveroo for 31 days

No rest day though.

April 08, 2022, 06:15 AM

M'sia police: S'poreans can be arrested, stopped from exiting M'sia due to outstanding traffic violations

Malaysia clamping down on Singaporean drivers.

April 08, 2022, 03:47 AM

M'sia man prostrates in airport in gratitude as he left for S'pore 1.5 years ago & didn't know wife was pregnant

He wanted to show his wife gratitude.

April 08, 2022, 03:27 AM

Express coach tickets from S'pore to Genting, KL & Malacca now available for purchase

I'm not excited, you're excited.

April 07, 2022, 10:15 PM

Colugo's surprise appearance in Tanglin Halt HDB estate excites children who join Acres in rescue effort

The co-CEO of Acres also took the time to patiently answer all the burning questions from the young residents.

April 07, 2022, 10:07 PM

Police arrest 2 men, aged 20 & 21, for attacking 2 others with weapons at Boon Lay Drive

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two perpetrators knew the two male victims.

April 07, 2022, 08:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.