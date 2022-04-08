JJ Lin gets Covid-19

Singaporean Mandopop star, JJ Lin, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 41-year-old updated his fans on Instagram and on Chinese social media Weibo about his health on Apr. 8.

Keeping positive

He wrote: "I guess there comes a time, when it’s your turn to get sick (Covid-19). I just pray that no one around me has been badly affected!"

The singer said in a video posted on Apr. 8 that he wasn't feeling well and decided to take an Antigen Rapid Test.

The result came back positive.

The singer is currently down with a mild sore throat, feeling the "chills" and is experiencing a headache.

But he said he is "keeping a positive mind and staying hopeful" that his symptoms will subside soon.

Despite feeling unwell, Lin picked up his guitar and sang a verse from one of his songs in the video posted online.

He added that even though getting infected can be "frustrating and disheartening", he reminded himself that there are others who have been in the same situation as him, and some even had it worse.

He added: "To all my friends, family and fans, do not worry, I will be well in no time!"

Lin received his second Covid-19 vaccine shot back in August 2021, but it is unclear if he has completed his booster shot.

Top images via JJ Lin/Instagram.