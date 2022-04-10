Long queues at JB-S'pore Causeway over the weekend, customs take 3 hours to clear

Almost a week after the reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia land border, the weekend rush at the customs has also returned.

Pre-pandemic crowds

In videos shared to Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC), scenes of long queues and crowding near the checkpoint could be seen from the night of Friday (Apr. 8).

At 8am on Saturday (Apr. 10), the Woodlands Checkpoint was still bustling with activity.

The crowded situation, while reminiscent of pre-pandemic times, meant that clearing customs and crossing the border was longer than usual for most.

Longer than usual to clear customs

According to 8World, a woman reached Woodlands Checkpoint at 6.40pm and took one-and-a-half hours to go through customs to get to Malaysia, when it usually took her around 15 minutes.

The crowd situation did not let up this on Sunday evening, Apr. 10, with photos and videos on social media showing throngs of people queuing to head back to Singapore from Johor Bahru.

A reader told Mothership.sg that he has been waiting for nearly three hours at the checkpoint, having started queuing up at 6pm this evening.

He noted that most people in the queue is "happy and in good spirits".

According to the OneMotoring website, as of 6:33pm, a few cars can be seen travelling towards Woodlands on the Causeway, while a bus is headed towards Johor Bahru.

Top photo via Daniel Wong

