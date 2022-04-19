Japanese tourist says sorry for maskless antics on Bangkok train during Songkran

A Japanese tourist apologised on TikTok for shooting water at people in a train station in Bangkok and dancing on the train while calling on her audience to throw away their masks.

Filmed herself shooting water at station staff

In a TikTok video uploaded on Apr. 15, user @shizu0405fc3 filmed herself giggling as she fired water at people queuing for the train.

Upon being approached by station staff, she squirts water at him.

Another video uploaded on the same day showed her on the street with several manual labourers, laughing while unmasked as one of the labourers pours water all over her.

The tourist also uploaded another TikTok video on Apr. 17, which showed her taking off her mask on the train, swinging it around and throwing it away, then proceeding to dance on the train.

She also called on her audience to follow her action as it is "crazy" to wear a mask in Bangkok's hot weather.

Netizens call for her arrest

Many TikTok users reacted angrily to her videos, criticising the tourist for her lack of respect and manners.

Some Japanese netizens said that she was Korean, on her Apr. 17 video, while a few users also called for her arrest.

According to Thai media Khaosod English the government has currently imposed a ban on the use of water guns for Songkran in light of the country's Covid-19 situation.

Masks are also still required to be worn in public with repeat offenders facing a fine of up to 20,000 baht (S$800) for repeat offences, according to The Thaiger

Apologises for her actions in five different languages

The tourist subsequently apologised for her actions in a video uploaded on Apr. 19.

She clarified that she was of mixed Japanese-Korean descent and apologised for using her favourite Cambodian song in one of the earlier videos.

She said:

"I apologise for splashing water on many people, and not wearing the mask on the train. I'm really sorry to everyone living in Thailand and I am of mixed (descent) -- Korea father and Japanese mother. I also used my favourite Cambodian song too."

The tourist then reiterated her apology to people living in Thailand, Japanese, Koreans and Cambodians, and said "I am so sorry" in English, Thai, Japanese, Korean and Cambodian.

Top screenshots via @shizu0405fc3 TikTok