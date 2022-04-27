Back

Japanese govt advisor plans to propose easing travel restrictions for tourists: Bloomberg

Fingers crossed everyone.

Lean Jinghui | April 27, 2022, 05:57 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Japanese government advisor is planning to propose a reopening of the country to tourists amid a decline in new Covid-19 infections, according to Bloomberg.

Proposal to be submitted

The official is reportedly a member of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, which advises Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Bloomberg noted that Yomiuri, a local newspaper, had reported that the government advisor is expected to submit the proposal to reopen Japan's borders in a meeting on April 27.

It was not clear whether the member had the support of the council's other members.

Japan closed to tourists since 2020

Japan has been closed to foreign tourists since early 2020, following the onset of the pandemic.

In November 2021, it also suspended all foreign visitors from entering the country after an easing of measures, due to the rise in the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Returning Japanese citizens and foreign residents were also asked to quarantine for two weeks in designated facilities, regardless of their vaccination status.

As recently as April 2022, Kishida had shared that Japan has "no immediate plans" to reopen its borders to foreign tourists, as it reviews a potential resurgence in Covid-19 numbers, according to Japan Times.

However, Japan's hospitality industry, which has been battered by a sharp drop in the number of foreign visitors, has been urging the government to reopen to more overseas tourists.

According to Bloomberg, the number of foreign visitors was almost 32 million in 2019, but is only 250,000 as of 2021.

Japan has currently eased travel restrictions to allow business travellers and students back into the country.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Unsplash

School camps like Outward Bound S'pore to resume progressively around end-May: MOE

Part of the adjustment of safe management measures in schools and Institutes of Higher Learning.

April 27, 2022, 05:24 PM

Australian govt mocked for Women's Network logo as it resembles male appendage

The big purple logo has since been removed.

April 27, 2022, 05:15 PM

Old man allegedly cups woman's buttock at Bukit Batok West Sheng Siong, gets whacked by her

The woman commended the Sheng Siong staff members who helped to chase after the man.

April 27, 2022, 04:23 PM

S'pore High Court judge releases full names of 6 trainee lawyers who cheated during Bar exams

Better to face the music and seek second chances from those willing to help them.

April 27, 2022, 04:07 PM

Ohayo Mama San: Fusion Japanese all-day brunch & high-tea sets at ground level of [email protected]

You now have even more food options in Orchard.

April 27, 2022, 03:13 PM

S'porean woman, 18, explains she didn't change MRT seats as she had to uncross her legs when man opposite her could be filming

She didn't want to reveal herself by standing up.

April 27, 2022, 02:58 PM

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam executed in S'pore on Apr. 27, 2022

His family members have confirmed it.

April 27, 2022, 02:38 PM

Over 50 horseshoe crabs found tangled in abandoned gill net at Sembawang Park beach

Some of them were still alive.

April 27, 2022, 02:13 PM

SCDF rescues 3 people trapped in lift between 2nd & 4th floor at Junction 10

SCDF activated the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team.

April 27, 2022, 01:31 PM

Famed Taiwanese bakery Wu Pao Chun opening 2nd outlet at Paragon S'pore on Apr. 29, 2022

Coming soon.

April 27, 2022, 01:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.