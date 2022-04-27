Japanese govt advisor plans to propose easing travel restrictions for tourists: Bloomberg

A Japanese government advisor is planning to propose a reopening of the country to tourists amid a decline in new Covid-19 infections, according to Bloomberg.

Proposal to be submitted

The official is reportedly a member of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, which advises Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Bloomberg noted that Yomiuri, a local newspaper, had reported that the government advisor is expected to submit the proposal to reopen Japan's borders in a meeting on April 27.

It was not clear whether the member had the support of the council's other members.

Japan closed to tourists since 2020

Japan has been closed to foreign tourists since early 2020, following the onset of the pandemic.

In November 2021, it also suspended all foreign visitors from entering the country after an easing of measures, due to the rise in the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Returning Japanese citizens and foreign residents were also asked to quarantine for two weeks in designated facilities, regardless of their vaccination status.

As recently as April 2022, Kishida had shared that Japan has "no immediate plans" to reopen its borders to foreign tourists, as it reviews a potential resurgence in Covid-19 numbers, according to Japan Times.

However, Japan's hospitality industry, which has been battered by a sharp drop in the number of foreign visitors, has been urging the government to reopen to more overseas tourists.

According to Bloomberg, the number of foreign visitors was almost 32 million in 2019, but is only 250,000 as of 2021.

Japan has currently eased travel restrictions to allow business travellers and students back into the country.

