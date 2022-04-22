Back

New Zealand PM greeted by 2 giant furry Kiwifruit mascots in Japan swaying to violin music

In a room full of men with formal suits.

Belmont Lay | April 22, 2022, 07:42 PM

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern was greeted by a pair of giant furry kiwifruit mascots in Japan when she flew there for the second leg of her Asian tour after leaving Singapore.

via

As part of the welcome ceremony away from the official setting on April 21, two giant furry kiwifruit mascots swayed to somber violin music played live by musicians.

The green and golden kiwi with large white eyes in a room full of suited men won over social media in no time.

A clip of the scene was watched several million times by millions around the world -- once again cementing Japan's place at the top of the cultural echelons when it comes to delivering on spectacles.

Mascots from New Zealand to remind everyone about kiwifruit

Ardern posed for photos with the mascots, which was part of a promotional stop with Zespri Group in Tokyo, given that the export market is worth US$750 million to New Zealand and continues to grow.

Zespri, from New Zealand, is the world's largest marketer of kiwifruit.

And talk about seizing the opportunity.

Mascots in Japan are a cultural phenomenon and engaged by companies, government agencies and other entities to be part of public messaging campaigns.

The furry fruits with Ardern reportedly went plodding around the room while the speeches, calligraphy competition and pavlova decorating was done.

The event was described by New Zealand press as a perfect blend of Japanese and Kiwi full-of-laughter-and-warm welcome, setting the tone for the rest of the day.

This was not Ardern’s first run-in with the kiwis.

In 2019, she had met and posed with them, holding hands.

However, this time round, Ardern was spared having to hold hands with the mascots, which she jokingly described as "small mercies".

It is not known if the lack of physical contact this time round stemmed from pandemic safety measures.

But she said of her 2019 experience: “I won’t give a twist on whether that was a positive flashback or not - at least there was no handholding, small mercies."

Did calligraphy, wrote the word 'kiwi'

As per Japanese quirks and good cheer, Ardern was scheduled to take part in Japanese calligraphy, writing the word “kiwi”.

via

Which she did twice, after an unsatisfying first attempt.

Also present was her colleague, Damien O’Connor, the minister of trade and export growth, who decorated a cake with “as much kiwifruit as possible”.

Arden, well-loved around the world for showing humility and being human and approachable, was also made to take part in a sake barrel lid smashing ceremony with her group.

Top photo via New Zealand government & 1news

