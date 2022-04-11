Jacinda Arden to visit S'pore in April, will meet with PM Lee & 'make a call' on President Halimah

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will lead a trade mission to Singapore and Japan later this month.

According to the statement, Ardern will be accompanied by New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor and 13 business leaders.

"Singapore is our fifth largest (trading partner) with a total of NZ$6.56 billion (S$6.12 billion) in two-way trade over the same period (i.e. to the year ending in Dec. 2021).

Singapore is an important market for dairy and tourism and are also a key regional hub for New Zealand exports and imports," O'Connor said.

In Singapore, Ardern will meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and make a call on President Halimah Yacob.

She will also address key Singapore entrepreneurs and business leaders as part of a New Zealand hosted gala dinner.

Ardern will also visit "one of Singapore’s major ports", engage with aviation sector leaders, and attend a Kūwaha unveiling at Gardens by the Bay, as a symbol of the strong cultural ties between the two countries.

Ardern will depart New Zealand on April 18 and return on April 24.

Top image courtesy of Kenji Soon, via MCI