Ix Shen back in Ukraine, joins volunteer group to provide humanitarian aid from Poland

Singaporean and former actor Ix Shen has returned to Ukraine to assist in the humanitarian efforts after leaving for Poland last month.

In an IG video posted on Friday (Apr. 8), the 49-year-old said he is in a "safe place" but will not be revealing his exact location in Ukraine for "security reasons".

Providing humanitarian aid from Poland to Ukraine

Over the past two months, Shen has been providing regular updates on the situation in Ukraine via social media, and offered snippets of life on the ground.

Shen said he has joined a group of volunteers who provide humanitarian aid from Poland.

"So we stocked up the supplies in the vehicles, we drive across the border and we redistribute them in different centres.

Shen on Bucha: Truth will always prevail"

Shen also shared his views on the suburb of Bucha, near Kyiv, where reports on the ground documented what appeared to be mass killings of Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces.

"One of the centres is in a place called Bucha. I believe by now you should've heard of this place. I will not be uploading any images of those victims. (pause). This issue right now is being contested by different parties. Since I'm not an expert...I'm not qualified to comment. I believe truth will always prevail."

Shen subsequently compared the deaths in Bucha to the Sook Ching massacres eighty years ago.

Operation Sook Ching was a Japanese military operation aimed at purging or eliminating anti-Japanese elements from the Chinese community in Singapore.

From February 21 to March 4 1942, Chinese males between the ages of 18 and 50 were summoned to various mass screening centres and those suspected of being anti-Japanese were executed.

Background

Bucha is a suburb outside the capital city Kiev.

The town has became known worldwide after images emerged of dead civilians in the streets last week.

Ukrainian officials say hundreds of civilians have been found dead since the Russians' withdrawal.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba shared graphic images on his Twitter supposedly from Bucha, calling it a "massacre".

He also called for renewed sanctions on Russia, such as an oil and gas embargo.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview on CBS's "Meet the Nation" show that this was "genocide", after the host asked him about it.

He added that Ukrainians were being "destroyed and exterminated" because they did not wish to be subdued to the policies of Russia.

According to The New York Times, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Telegram that the reports of civilian killings in Bucha are fake.

