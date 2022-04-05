'It's now or never': IPCC scientists urge major energy transition to avoid climate disaster

Scientists working on the latest report released by United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that it is "now or never" if we want to limit global warming to 1.5°C to avoid catastrophic outcomes.

The report was released on Apr. 4 and is part of IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report (AR6).

The world will face "unprecedented heatwaves, terrifying storms, and widespread water shortages" if it fails to limit global warming to 1.5°C by this century, said António Guterres the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The two previous reports established the importance for world leaders to tackle the challenge of climate change and highlighted the impact of climate change.

Need to peak carbon emission by 2025

The scientists estimated that limiting warming to around 1.5°C requires global greenhouse gas emissions to peak before 2025, which is three years.

The world will also have to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 and, at the same time, reduce methane emissions by about a third.

Methane is like carbon dioxide on steroids, trapping heat 87 times more than carbon dioxide. When left in the atmosphere for a decade, it reacts with ozone to become carbon dioxide and continues trapping heat.

Agriculture, livestock rearing and production and transport of coal and natural gases are the main sources of methane, contributing to global warming.

It is "almost inevitable" that we will temporarily exceed warming of 1.5°C, the scientists added. Still, an immediate and prompt reduction in carbon emissions could bring the warming back to under 1.5°C by 2100.

Small wins

While the targets may seem to be out of reach, the IPCC chair Hoesung Lee highlighted some encouraging developments that demonstrated that "we have the tools and know-how required to limit warming".

The working group of the latest IPCC report found that the growth of global greenhouse gas emissions was at its highest in human history between 2010 and 2019.

That said, it is notable that the increase in emissions in these 10 years has slowed down compared to the previous decade.

Since 2010, solar and wind energy costs have decreased, and there are more policies and laws to enhance energy efficiency, stop deforestation and accelerate the use of renewable energy.

Lee added:

“I am encouraged by climate action in many countries. There are policies, regulations and market instruments that are proving effective. If these are scaled up and applied more widely and equitably, they can support deep emissions reductions and stimulate innovation.”

Major energy transition required

Jim Skea, the co-chair of the working group, urged the world to take "immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors” to limit warming to 1.5°C.

In particular, the energy sector accounts for about one-quarter of carbon emissions.

Skea and his co-chair Priyadarshi Shukla called for a decisive transition to electric vehicles, improving energy efficiency and using low-carbon alternative fuels like hydrogen.

Guterres also urged the world to shift to renewable energy faster -- more specifically, tripe the current speed of the shift.

Shukla said:

“Having the right policies, infrastructure and technology in place to enable changes to our lifestyles and behaviour can result in a 40-70 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This offers significant untapped potential."

Skea also pointed out examples of zero energy or zero-carbon buildings in cities around the world.

We may also need to deploy carbon capture and storage technologies to take in greenhouse gases from the atmosphere when necessary.

Top image via Unsplash/ Chris LeBoutillier and American Public Power Association