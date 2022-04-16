4 men in India arrested for allegedly raping monitor lizard: Indian media

Four men in the Indian state of Maharashtra have been arrested for allegedly raping a Bengal monitor lizard within a tiger sanctuary, India Today reported.

The incident came to light when forestry officials found a recording on his mobile phone of one of the accused supposedly raping the lizard, during investigations.

Accused have been granted bail

All four suspects arrested with the help of CCTVs placed within the Sahydari Tiger Reserve and taken into custody by forestry officials, The Times of India further reported.

Other equipment seized by the authorities included a gun used for poaching, a battery and two motorcycles.

Three of the accused were also found to have visited the reserve for the purpose of hunting. Several other photos of hunted pangolin, hare, mousedeer and porcupine were also found in the mobile phone.

On Apr. 8, a local court granted them bail.

Forestry officials added that they are seeking for the "maximum punishment" to be handed to the accused.

India Today further reported that the Bengal monitor lizard is categorised as a reserved species under India's Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Should the accused be convicted, they can be jailed for seven years if charged and found guilty under the Wildlife Protection Act.

However, the authorities are considering charging the accused with an offence under a different law, IPC Section 377 (Unnatural Offences).

Top image via Wikipedia