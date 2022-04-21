Back

IKEA S'pore meals to be 50% plant-based by 2025, offering meatless gyoza, nuggets & curry puffs soon

Not bad.

Zi Shan Kow | April 21, 2022, 05:07 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Editor's note on Apr. 21, 10:10pm: A previous version of this article stated that both the plant-based gyoza and nuggets will be available in May. IKEA has clarified that only the gyoza will be available in May and the nuggets will be available in the coming months.

By 2025, 50 per cent of the main meals offered by IKEA Singapore will be plant-based, the Swedish furniture giant announced on Apr. 21.

More plant-based food items

The move aims to make healthy and sustainable food more affordable and desirable to Singaporeans, said IKEA Singapore.

Plant-based foods require less resources to make and meat is one of the largest contributors to an individual's carbon footprint.

Next month, IKEA will be also introducing a new meat-free dish for a limited time only in its Singapore restaurants: Plant-based gyoza.

The price for the new food item have not been released.

The gyoza will be available for dine-in only from May 15 to May 20, while stocks last.

New plant-based offerings

Crispy like a wonton, the meat-free gyoza has a more mushroom-y taste.

The gyoza contain 53 per cent more protein and 22 per cent less fat than the classic dish, according to IKEA.

Image by Kow Zi Shan.

The meatless platter for the media also included plant balls, which is the meat-free version of IKEA's signature meatballs and a permanent menu item.

Nuggets and curry puffs were also served, and these plant-based options will be included on IKEA’s menu in the coming months.

The nugget is more bland than your typical chicken nugget, but it has a nice texture and is comparable to other plant-based nuggets.

The yet-to-be-released meatless curry puff, filled with creamy curry potato and egg slice, had just the right amount of spicy kick.

Image by Kow Zi Shan.

IKEA has been expanding its plant-based options in Singapore.

Currently, on their seasonal menu is the plant-based schnitzel with spaghetti with tomato sauce, which is available until May. 1.

Image by Kow Zi Shan.

Other plant-based IKEA food items

Top image by Kow Zi Shan.

Mike Tyson caught on video punching fellow passenger on plane

The fellow passenger has been accused of being annoying.

April 22, 2022, 03:38 AM

Jurong BBQ seafood stall sign says closure for a week due to chef falling out of love & needing break

Cue tiny violin sounds.

April 22, 2022, 03:08 AM

'Maybe you'll find a boyfriend here tonight': Sights & sounds on Zouk's first reopening night

Zouk's dance floor came back to life for the first time in a long time.

April 21, 2022, 10:02 PM

Genting casino gambler apparently won S$1.59 million from 27 consecutive rounds of baccarat, but story might be fake

A post of many people's fantasies.

April 21, 2022, 07:31 PM

NTUC & NAFA sign 3-year partnership to prepare students for workforce & strengthen volunteerism

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Wednesday (Apr. 20).

April 21, 2022, 07:04 PM

S'pore bus captain driving service 975 bus shows how creepy Lim Chu Kang roads can get at night

All in the mind.

April 21, 2022, 06:56 PM

I exercise 5 times a week & I’ve found the secret to smelling fresh despite sweating buckets

Good vibes and smells.

April 21, 2022, 05:58 PM

HDB wheel clamps M'sia-registered van that owes S$400 in unpaid fines since 2017

The van owes another S$1,815 in fines and other payments due.

April 21, 2022, 05:21 PM

Police investigating case of Bukit Batok clinic staff who kicked stroller after dispute with customer

It is not known who made the police reports.

April 21, 2022, 05:14 PM

Boy in diapers found near Woodlands Mart sneaked out of house while grandma was asleep

He's reunited with his family.

April 21, 2022, 04:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.