IKEA S'pore meals to be 50% plant-based by 2025, offering meatless gyoza, nuggets & curry puffs soon

Editor's note on Apr. 21, 10:10pm: A previous version of this article stated that both the plant-based gyoza and nuggets will be available in May. IKEA has clarified that only the gyoza will be available in May and the nuggets will be available in the coming months.

By 2025, 50 per cent of the main meals offered by IKEA Singapore will be plant-based, the Swedish furniture giant announced on Apr. 21.

More plant-based food items

The move aims to make healthy and sustainable food more affordable and desirable to Singaporeans, said IKEA Singapore.

Plant-based foods require less resources to make and meat is one of the largest contributors to an individual's carbon footprint.

Next month, IKEA will be also introducing a new meat-free dish for a limited time only in its Singapore restaurants: Plant-based gyoza.

The price for the new food item have not been released.

The gyoza will be available for dine-in only from May 15 to May 20, while stocks last.

New plant-based offerings

Crispy like a wonton, the meat-free gyoza has a more mushroom-y taste.

The gyoza contain 53 per cent more protein and 22 per cent less fat than the classic dish, according to IKEA.

The meatless platter for the media also included plant balls, which is the meat-free version of IKEA's signature meatballs and a permanent menu item.

Nuggets and curry puffs were also served, and these plant-based options will be included on IKEA’s menu in the coming months.

The nugget is more bland than your typical chicken nugget, but it has a nice texture and is comparable to other plant-based nuggets.

The yet-to-be-released meatless curry puff, filled with creamy curry potato and egg slice, had just the right amount of spicy kick.

IKEA has been expanding its plant-based options in Singapore.

Currently, on their seasonal menu is the plant-based schnitzel with spaghetti with tomato sauce, which is available until May. 1.

Other plant-based IKEA food items

Top image by Kow Zi Shan.