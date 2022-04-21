Back

IKEA S'pore & Carousell launch reward system for those who buy & sell secondhand IKEA items

Stand a chance to win Nathan Hartono's preloved IKEA trolley.

Zi Shan Kow | April 21, 2022, 03:38 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

IKEA Singapore is partnering Carousell to encourage customers to extend the shelf life of their products.

Rewards for secondhand transactions

From April 21 to June 30, customers will be rewarded for buying and selling secondhand IKEA products on Carousell. Items can also be listed for S$0.

For up to a maximum of three successful transactions per month:

  • Sellers who are IKEA Family members can receive 500 IKEA Family points, which can be used to redeem S$5 off in-store purchases.

  • Buyers can receive a S$5 Carousell voucher (with minimum S$20 spend) for their next purchase using Carousell Protection.

By giving items a new lease of life, the partnership aims to make sustainable and zero-waste lifestyles more accessible.

Here's how buyers and sellers can redeem their rewards:

Image by IKEA.

Win preloved IKEA items owned by influencers

IKEA and Carousell have also set up a secondhand showroom featuring preloved IKEA items put up by local influencers.

You can get to see preloved items from Tiong Jia En, Mathilda Huang, Munah Bagharib, singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono and Carousell co-founder Marcus Tan.

"We hope that the partnership, along with the passionate voices in the community who are part of our secondhand showroom, inspire more to take small steps to consume sustainably,” said Tan.

The showroom is located at the Level 2 entrance of IKEA's Tampines outlet from April 21 to June 30, 2022.

One such item is Hartono's turquoise IKEA RÅSKOG trolley, decorated with his personalised stickers, which had helped him with organisation during the pandemic when he lived independently.

"I hope the next owner treats this well and gives it a happy second, or even third and fourth life," said Hartono about the trolley.

These preloved items will also be listed on Carousell from April 21 to May 8, 2022.

Carousell users can stand a chance to win any of the items by commenting on the listing and sharing their best reasons for why they will make a good next owner for the product.

Image by Carousell.

More information on the rewards programme and giveaway can be found on the IKEA website.

More renewable or recyclable materials in IKEA products

“We are always exploring new ways to make circularity convenient and accessible to the many people. By using durable, quality materials and giving products a longer life through reusing, recycling and reselling, IKEA is focusing on the elimination of waste and encouraging the continual use of resources,” said Tariq Oumarkatar, country sales manager of IKEA Singapore.

IKEA has also committed to using only renewable or recyclable materials by 2030.

In 2021, 73 per cent of all material sourced for IKEA’s range was renewable or recycled.

Currently, 100 per cent of cotton currently used in IKEA products are either recycled or grown with less water and pesticides.

Top images via Carousell and Kow Zi Shan.

