'Typhoon' weather caused by strong winds, torrential rain captured at Jem & Westgate on Apr. 23, 2022

Great napping weather.

Ashley Tan | April 23, 2022, 06:53 PM

Those staying in the west side of Singapore might have experienced heavy rains earlier this afternoon.

Westies were treated to booming thunder and flashes of lightning at around 2pm on Apr. 23.

Meanwhile, shoppers at Jem and Westgate could not access either mall through the open air walkway on Level 1 without getting soaked or potentially blown away.

A video posted by one Tiktoker showed exactly how heavy the rain was.

The gusts of wind even led one child behind the camera to apparently scream "Typhoon!"

@joeykangoo sudden strong wind n rain..... all run to hide indoor. so amazing #tyhoon #singapore #weatgate #jem #wind ♬ original sound - joeykangoo

Users in the comments section attested to the bad weather there as well.

Heavy rain forecasted

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) website has a map showing the amount of rainfall since 12am today.

Ulu Pandan and Kent Ridge were particularly soaked, experiencing more than 40mm of rainfall.

Although there is no weather station at Jurong East, the nearest station at Jurong West recorded over 10mm of rainfall in the past 12 hours.

A tweet by PUB at 2:26pm also warned Singaporeans of heavy rain in many parts of the country, which was expected to last till around 3:45pm.

As of the time of writing, it seems that the rain has abated in most parts of Singapore.

This is the amount of rainfall recorded in the past 30 minutes, according to MSS.

Here's a quick breakdown of the weather forecast for the rest of the month.

Not a typhoon

Contrary to what the TikTok user claimed in the video, it is highly unlikely that a typhoon occurred in Jurong East.

A typhoon refers to a rotating, organised system of clouds and thunderstorms that originates over tropical or subtropical waters, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the US.

It is only labeled as such when it reaches maximum sustained winds of 119km/h or higher, and will be classified as a hurricane, typhoon, or tropical cyclone, depending upon where the storm originates in the world.

Typhoons also very rarely form near or cross the equator.

Top photo from joeykangoo / TikTok

