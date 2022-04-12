HDB dog sees fellow HDB dog downstairs used as footstool

Some dogs have it as they should, but for some other dogs, it's truly a a dog's life.

This was illustrated perfectly in a video originally found on TikTok, which showed one dog in a HDB flat spotting another dog downstairs being used as a footstool.

While the person who took the video wanted to highlight the act of the person at the void deck misusing a dog as a footrest, the dog in the flat, in its defence, was just cognisant that there was another dog in the neighbourhood.

Should you use your dog as a footrest?

The limited number of angry reactions to the video were unanimously against using the dog as a footstool.

A leg belonging to a 50kg woman weighs about 9kg.

The dog probably weighed the same.

At one point the dog's front legs did appear to wobble as it readjusted its weight.

The woman could be seen using her phone in the few seconds the camera zoomed in on her, and she appeared unaware that the dog could have been uncomfortable.

Other dogs have been documented to reject being used as a footrest by walking away and not absorbing the weight.

Whether the dog accepts the practice is also dependent on its temperament.

But a dog's back and spine is unable to withstand heavy loads.

