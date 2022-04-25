Back

S'pore grandma with dementia loses her way after returning to the hawker centre where she used to work, kind passersby help her get home

There's a bittersweet end to this story.

Lee Wei Lin | April 25, 2022, 05:11 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An administrator of Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020, Melvin Chew, shared a timely reminder that we should all look out for our elderly.

Photo by Melvin Chew via Hawkers United - Dabao 2020.

A helping hand

Chew recounted that he saw a woman walking around a hawker centre, and sensed that she had lost her way. He and his family then approached her, and realised that she didn't know how to get home.

It appears that she said something about her husband, as the Chews sprang into action to ask nearby hawkers if they knew how to contact him. Thankfully, a hawker named Emilie Wang has a regular customer who knew the man's phone number, and they got in touch with him to let him know his wife's whereabouts.

Former hawkers retired after wife was diagnosed with dementia

It was through this incident that Chew found out about the heartbreaking story behind the former hawkers.

He wrote:

Uncle love his hawker job, even at the age if over 80 he still wanna continued working but no family member taking over the stall and there is no manpower to help them (...) Few years ago, because of auntie's dementia illness, uncle had to retire and take care of her.

Chew confirmed that the grandma was looking for her former stall when she lost her way, and suggested that her best memories and times were spent in the hawker centre.

Another commenter questioned why the couple's children were not involved, to which Chew responded, "Even if they have children, if we never bring up then it's a sensitive issue. As I said, every family got their own story".

What you can do if you see someone with dementia who might need help

Chew urged those reading his post to take special note of the elderly who might be behaving unusually, wandering around or are unable to tell you who they are, adding that his biggest worry is if they end up roaming onto a road with busy traffic, or fall down.

While some commenters suggested that the auntie wears a lanyard around her neck with her next-of-kin's contact details, another pointed out that "some elderly might not like it and tend to throw it away when nobody notices".

Dementia Singapore, Singapore’s leading social service agency in specialised dementia care, caregiver support, training, consultancy, and advocacy, has a community, assurance, rewards, acceptance (CARA) programme, which features a Safe Return functionality.

For persons with dementia who are registered under the CARA programme and get separated from their caretakers or cannot find their way home, members of the public who find them can scan the QR code on their membership card to submit a report, and a notification will automatically be sent to their caregivers. There will also be the option to contact the registered caregiver directly.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Melvin Chew via Hawkers United - Dabao 2020.

Here’s a 7-day itinerary to Sydney so you can enjoy a well-deserved break

We do the planning, you do the holidaying.

April 25, 2022, 06:42 PM

ComfortDelGro waiving 3 days' rental for taxi driver who was allegedly punched by man at Beach Road

ComfortDelGro added that they will assist the police in their investigations.

April 25, 2022, 06:35 PM

Everyone in S’pore should buy a customised computer because you deserve what you need

Buying a computer off the shelf comes with all the stuff you don’t need.

April 25, 2022, 06:01 PM

Dennis Chew, 49, goes back to being full-time student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic

Lifelong learning.

April 25, 2022, 04:41 PM

Student-run food truck at Kallang Polyclinic serves snacks & bentos from S$2

Affordable.

April 25, 2022, 04:37 PM

Driver speeds down pitch black M'sian highway at 139km/h, mows down a herd of cows

Commenters said that the driver should have slowed down and used his high beam headlights.

April 25, 2022, 04:36 PM

Wang Lei wears a bra, cat ears & high heels during livestream, sells 8,000 bras in 15 minutes

Bravo.

April 25, 2022, 04:12 PM

S'pore GrabFood rider accused of spilling woman's 7 Starbucks drinks outside condo, marking it as delivered & becoming uncontactable

Such delivery riders not making the job easier for other delivery riders.

April 25, 2022, 03:43 PM

Number of SDAs to be gradually reduced, govt will offer them employment assistance if needed

Enforcement officers, on the other hand, are still needed.

April 25, 2022, 03:41 PM

Boy, 17, who threw tray at Sengkang coffee shop hawker, sent to hospital after being beaten with ladle

Police are investigating the incident.

April 25, 2022, 03:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.