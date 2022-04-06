S'pore man with Stage 4 cancer sets up hawker stall with wife so she can support herself after his death

One Melvin Chew, the administrator of the Facebook group, Hawkers United, recently shared a rather heartwarming, and simultaneously heartbreaking, story of a pair of elderly hawkers.

Helping wife earn a living

After hearing about an elderly woman who needs to run a hawker stall as her husband was ill, he went down to their Circuit Road stall to pay them a visit. Their stall sells Katong laksa among a variety of dishes.

In a TikTok video filmed by Chew, it was revealed that the elderly man had Stage 4 cancer.

You can watch Chew's full video here.

According to another commenter in the same Facebook group who had apparently visited the pair, the man was told that he only had a year left to live.

Chemotherapy was apparently not particularly helpful for the man, and he is taking supplements instead, the commenter shared.

The man shared that by helping his wife set up this hawker stall, he is leaving something behind for her to support herself in the event of his death.

For the moment though, he simply hopes he is able to "live longer", and "stay on in the business with [his] wife".

Wife works 12 hours a day

His wife shared that she toils for 12 hours a day to run the stall.

When asked if the work is tough, she responds with another question: "When is earning a living not tough? I need to wake up early [to run this business]."

In a Facebook post, Chew shared that he was at a loss for words upon hearing about the man's diagnosis, and respected the pair for their tenacity.

"After chatting with uncle and auntie I really respect them, both of their mentality are so strong. I know uncle is sick but I didn't expect it to be cancer 4th stage. When I heard it, I'm like lost (sic) of words and dunno how to say but uncle tell me he is strong willed and he will live to his fullest everyday. By setting up this hawker stall is because in future auntie will have a business for herself, at least she will have earn a living."

Chew subsequently urged the public to support the elderly couple's hawker business, and praised their food as well.

The stall serves not just Katong laksa, but fishball noodles and chicken curry as well.

Chew vouches for their food, stating that the laksa paste is handmade and the cockles are big and fresh.

You can support the elderly couple too. Details on their stall below:

88 Katong Laksa

Address: Blk 79 Circuit Road Hawker Center #01-49

Opening hours: 8am to 8pm

