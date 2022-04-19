Back

Japanese dessert artist creates adorable & life-like hamster cookies

Kawaii.

Sulaiman Daud | April 19, 2022, 10:49 PM

A Japanese dessert artist has created some cookies that may just be too cute to eat.

Mocha Mocha, who can be found as @mochammochamm on Twitter, shared photos of these sugary sweet treats that just happen to resemble little hamsters.

Pic from Mocha Mocha.

The tweet's caption in Japanese read, "I made Djungarian cookies!"

Photo by Mocha Mocha.

The "hamsters" are impressively detailed, with some having round eyes and others with closed eyes, as they are "sleeping".

Pic by Mocha Mocha.

The Djungarian hamster, also known as the winter white dwarf hamster, is a small cuddly rodent popular as pets.

Mocha Mocha also has a YouTube channel with creations that look like more cute critters, like dogs.

Other videos show how she goes to great lengths to include little details in her baked goods, like in her video for "Bear Icebox Cookies".

Pic by Mocha Mocha.

You can check out more at the artist's Twitter account.

Top image from Mocha Mocha.

