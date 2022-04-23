Gong Cha has limited-edition honeydew series from S$5.50, only available on GrabFood

In the lead up to International Bubble Tea Day on April 30, GrabFood is collaborating with three F&B businesses to produce exclusive drinks that are only available on Grab's platform.

Grab produced these new flavours in collaboration with Cupfy, Gong Cha and Tuk Tuk Cha. They are available now till May 20 (or while stocks last) on GrabFood only.

There are also various limited-time promotions with these selected bubble tea merchant-partners from now till April 30.

Gong Cha: Honeydew series

GrabFood collaborated with Gong Cha to create a new Honeydew series.

The drinks, which start from S$5.50 for a medium-sized cup, were created with the Midori melon.

Additionally, customers who order any large drink from the Honeydew series on April 30 via GrabFood can get a one-for-one deal, while stocks last.

Cupfy: Pandan Creme Brulee

Cupfy has two new drinks with Pandan Creme Brulee. The Pandan Creme Brulee Foam Milk Tea costs S$6.50, while the Pandan Creme Brulee Foam Jasmine Tea costs S$7.40.

Cupfy is a Hong Kong brand that recently arrived in Singapore, and they specialise in oolong tea.

Customers who order any one of the Pandan Creme Brulee drinks can get a 50 per cent discount off their next drink in the same order. This is applicable for selected drinks only, and more details can be found on the GrabFood app.

Tuk Tuk Cha: Avocado Gula Melaka

Meanwhile, Tuk Tuk Cha has a new Avocado Gula Melaka Green Thai Milk Tea going for S$4.50.

A limited-edition Grab x Tuk Tuk Cha tumbler is also available for S$4 on GrabFood, or in-stores via GrabPay.

Free delivery

From now till April 30, those who order from selected bubble tea merchants between 2:30pm and 5pm daily can enjoy free delivery (up to S$5), using the promo code below.

The selected bubble tea merchants are Cupfy, Tuk Tuk Cha, Gong Cha, LiHO, R&B Tea and Coco Bite.

Top photo from GrabFood